FlySafair proposes changes for public holidays to fall on Fridays and Mondays
In a bid to boost local tourism in South Africa, local airline FlySafair has suggested changes to South Africa’s Public Holidays Act to shift mid-week holidays to a Monday or a Friday.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, CEO of FlySafair Elmar Conradie says many people travel during long weekends and this would be a boost for the tourism industry.
The best weekends are the weekends where Friday or Monday are a holiday.Elmar Conradie, CEO - FlySafair
We make it clear that we by no means want to diminish the importance of the historically important dates. What we suggest is that we still have a day of commemoration, for example, 1 May is still Workers Day but the actual holiday is Friday or Monday.Elmar Conradie, CEO - FlySafair
There will be some days that you can't move, but even if we do it with 50% of the days it would be a big benefit.Elmar Conradie, CEO - FlySafair
You can sign the petition here
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/flysafair/photos/a.573538829358515/1464878503557872
