FlySafair proposes changes for public holidays to fall on Fridays and Mondays

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 3/3 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:09 ACSA records a profit loss of R2,6-billion in 2020/21 financial year, resulting in the second loss in the company’s 28-year history. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mpumi Mpofu - Chief Executive Officer at Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA)

Today at 18:12 How previous wage negotiations in the steel and engineering sector have resulted in job loses The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gordon Angus - Executive Director at The SA Engineers and Founders Association (SAEFA)

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 FlySafair plans to propose to parliament that public holidays that fall mid-week be moved to either a Friday or Monday The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Elmar Conradie - Chief Executive Officer at FlySafair

Today at 18:50 Stadio purchases Stadio Holdings shares for their postgraduate class of 2021 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Vorster - CEO at Stadio

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice [ AUDIO: CART ARY1 - Dial Direct] The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow

