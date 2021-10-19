Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable
Tertiary education company Stadio has announced an an initiative to give shares to its graduates, which it launched on Tuesday.
"In a revolutionary move that will kick-start the real-life journeys for its students beyond graduation, the institution has purchased STADIO Holdings shares for their postgraduate class of 2021."
On The Money Show, CEO Chris Vorster explains how the scheme works.
I've just come from a graduation ceremony now where we announced the Khulisa Student Share Scheme to our graduates. I must say, the students and their families reacted extremely positively to the news.Chris Vorster, CEO - Stadio Holdings
Stadio will give shares to postgraduate students who've completed their degrees with Stadio for them to start building up their own portfolios.Chris Vorster, CEO - Stadio Holdings
Khulisa: “to grow or foster the development of a person or community” and the STADIO Khulisa Student Share Scheme is the stepping-stone into a world where generational wealth may become more attainable.
Stadio sees this as "just the first step", with students each receiving shares worth R1,000 in the first allocation.
The scheme reaches far wider than simply making their graduates shareholders Vorster says.
I think more important for the students is the relationship we also have on this specific scheme with Investec Wealth Services... Investec will assist us with training programmes, in making students aware of the financial markets and how shares work.Chris Vorster, CEO - Stadio Holdings
A lot of these students would not necessarily ever experience being shareholders in a specific institution or in companies, so we see it wider than just these thousand-rand-worth of shares to these students.Chris Vorster, CEO - Stadio Holdings
It's the start of a whole journey of creating their own wealth and portfolio going forward.Chris Vorster, CEO - Stadio Holdings
He emphasizes that these are not new shares, but shares they will buy up in the market and then distribute to qualifying students.
An average of 1,200 students graduate from Stadio every year.
For more on the Khulisa Student Share Scheme, take a listen:
