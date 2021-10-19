FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
Covid pandemic results in loss of R2.6bn for Acsa - only its second in 28 years Mpumi Mpofu (Airports Company South Africa CEO) tells The Money Show when closed parts of terminal buildings will be re-opened. 19 October 2021 6:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize asks court to set aside SIU findings into Digital Vibes matter In court papers filed on 14 October in the High Court in Johannesburg, the former Health Minister said the SIU approached the matt... 19 October 2021 6:39 PM
View all Local
'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'. 19 October 2021 7:54 PM
We have not failed, load shedding is even there in Europe - ANC In this episode of the Local Government Elections series, African National Congress NEC member Dakota Legoete explains why citizen... 19 October 2021 11:45 AM
Suspended ANC SG Magashule and 15 accused back in court for corruption The suspended SG and his co-accused face over 70 charges related to a R255 million failed asbestos project in the Free State. 19 October 2021 8:31 AM
View all Politics
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase. 18 October 2021 6:37 PM
AA warns of 'catastrophic' fuel price hikes for November The warning was based on the data from the recent exchange rate and commodities. 18 October 2021 1:13 PM
How adaptable is your business in these changing times? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world. 15 October 2021 12:00 PM
View all Business
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane Bongani Bingwa chats to the freshly minted Miss South Africa and Richards Bay-born queen on what it feels like to win. 19 October 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Teacher proposing to another teacher in front of class goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 October 2021 8:11 AM
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon

19 October 2021 7:17 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tourism
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
FlySafair
Tourism industry
Public Holidays Act
public holidays
COVID-19
economic recovery
travel industry

Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament.
Image: FlySafair on Facebook @flysafair

FlySafair plans to approach Parliament with a proposal to amend the execution of South Africa’s Public Holidays Act.

The low-cost airline wants public holidays that fall mid-week be moved to either a Friday or Monday.

It proposes that a day of observance serve to recognise the historical significance of these days should they fall on a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

FlySafair says implementation of its proposal would boost recovery of the travel and tourism industry, and contribute to overall economic growth.

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Elmar Conradie, who explains that they are still gauging whether there is public support for the idea.

The public holiday innovation is one way the government could help the recovery of a tourism industry badly hit during the past 18 months, he says.

We haven't put the proposal forward just yet. Part of the process is that we need to get the support from the various industries and also from the public.

Elmar Conradie, CEO - FlySafair

We've been trying to see whether there are ways that government can help the tourism industry and the travel industry financially. This is something we can do that is practical, doesn't really cost government money and would hopefully give the tourism sector in South Africa a boost.

Elmar Conradie, CEO - FlySafair

We don't want to diminish the historical importance of any of these dates... We think it does matter so we're proposing that you still commemorate the historical date on the day... but like they do in the UK, actually move the public holiday to the Friday or the Monday.

Elmar Conradie, CEO - FlySafair

It becomes a question of efficiency as well... For most companies, if you've got a Tuesday or Wednesday or Thursday public holiday, you can almost write off the part of the week before or after the day anyway because so many people take a long weekend...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Listen to Conradie's proposal in detail on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon




19 October 2021 7:17 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Tourism
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
FlySafair
Tourism industry
Public Holidays Act
public holidays
COVID-19
economic recovery
travel industry

More from Business

Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable

19 October 2021 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi

19 October 2021 7:54 PM

Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid pandemic results in loss of R2.6bn for Acsa - only its second in 28 years

19 October 2021 6:46 PM

Mpumi Mpofu (Airports Company South Africa CEO) tells The Money Show when closed parts of terminal buildings will be re-opened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists

18 October 2021 6:37 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AA warns of 'catastrophic' fuel price hikes for November

18 October 2021 1:13 PM

The warning was based on the data from the recent exchange rate and commodities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How adaptable is your business in these changing times?

15 October 2021 12:00 PM

Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your money can benefit South African small businesses

15 October 2021 8:06 AM

Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too much for micro enterprises to overcome.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk

14 October 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'

14 October 2021 8:00 PM

A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020

14 October 2021 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable

19 October 2021 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid pandemic results in loss of R2.6bn for Acsa - only its second in 28 years

19 October 2021 6:46 PM

Mpumi Mpofu (Airports Company South Africa CEO) tells The Money Show when closed parts of terminal buildings will be re-opened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zweli Mkhize asks court to set aside SIU findings into Digital Vibes matter

19 October 2021 6:39 PM

In court papers filed on 14 October in the High Court in Johannesburg, the former Health Minister said the SIU approached the matter with a predetermined outcome against him

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lack of maintenance causes power stations to catch fire - Expert

19 October 2021 5:54 PM

John Perlman speaks ASP Fire CEO Michael van Niekerk about what causes power stations to burn.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There must be a centralised database to check unclaimed pension benefits'

19 October 2021 5:38 PM

John Perlman speaks to Wits Business School's Professor Jannie Rossouw about the difficulties people experience in claiming the funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FlySafair proposes changes for public holidays to fall on Fridays and Mondays

19 October 2021 2:30 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to the CEO of FlySafair Elmar Conradie about their petition to have public holidays moved to Fridays and Mondays.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some parts of Joburg south likely to have electricity restored - City Power

19 October 2021 2:00 PM

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says in some areas affected there are water pump stations that need to be fired up otherwise they will have a problem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hawks and US law enforcement arrest 8 foreign nationals for 'romance scamming'

19 October 2021 1:38 PM

Sunday Times journalist Aron Hyman reflects on the arrests made by law enforcement authorities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Football coach Milutin Sredojevic found guilty of two charges of sexual assault

19 October 2021 12:50 PM

In December 2020, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the former Orlando Pirates coach appeared at the New Brighton Magistrates Court on sexual assault charges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We have not failed, load shedding is even there in Europe - ANC

19 October 2021 11:45 AM

In this episode of the Local Government Elections series, African National Congress NEC member Dakota Legoete explains why citizens should vote for them in the upcoming elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable

19 October 2021 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist

18 October 2021 4:00 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury

18 October 2021 3:58 PM

African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How adaptable is your business in these changing times?

15 October 2021 12:00 PM

Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk

14 October 2021 9:00 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020

14 October 2021 7:48 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term'

13 October 2021 8:22 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode

13 October 2021 6:52 PM

'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Always be kind': Chat between 702's Clement & Kenny from 2009 warms hearts

13 October 2021 2:35 PM

In 2009, 19-year-old Clement Manyathela could never have imagined he would be colleagues with one of the people he looked up to, Kenny Maistry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery

13 October 2021 1:18 PM

The Da Vinci Xi robotic system allows surgeons to perform procedures in numerous parts of the abdomen and can also be used for thoracic as well as head-and-neck surgeries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'There must be a centralised database to check unclaimed pension benefits'

Local

Lack of maintenance causes power stations to catch fire - Expert

Local

My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

DA: Millions wasted in asbestos saga could've been saved if action was taken

19 October 2021 8:40 PM

Russia proposes non-working week to fight COVID surge

19 October 2021 8:36 PM

Kidnappers in Haiti demand $17m for hostages

19 October 2021 7:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA