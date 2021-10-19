Covid pandemic results in loss of R2.6bn for Acsa - only its second in 28 years
Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has lost money for only the second time in its 28-year history.
Acsa says its financial results for the year to 31 March 2021 reflect the devastating impact on aviation and tourism of the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.
While it produced a profit of R1.4 billion in 2019/20, the result for 2020/21 was a loss of R2.6 billion.
Acsa noted that global air traffic fell by 65% in 2020.
In South Africa, its passenger figures for the year fell by 78.2% (from 21m to 4.6m) while total air traffic movements declined by 60%.
Bruce Whitifeld interviews Acsa CEO Mpumi Mpofu.
We never reached a zero, no aircraft landing even during the harshest lockdown.... The quietest month would have been about 5%.Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Airports Company South Africa
There was a point at which passenger aircraft were limited to repatriations... and we also had cargo flights, particularly as we started with the health and pharmaceutical transportation...Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Airports Company South Africa
While passenger activity is currently picking up, there is still a big difference between domestic and international traffic she says.
On the domestic side we've seen significant recovery... but on the international side it's relatively muted. That picture is global.Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Airports Company South Africa
Importantly, we are starting to see airlines reporting that they're flying back to South Africa, that they're increasing their frequencies... so all of that is good news... but [on the international side] it is really going to be relatively slow...Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Airports Company South Africa
In view of Acsa successfully paying down debt, will it soon be able to embark on upgrades to its airports?
Mpofu said in its response to Covid the company had to take drastic measures to defer major capital expenditure programmes.
That includes areas such as the terminal buildings in Cape Town, the runway extension and others.Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Airports Company South Africa
A drastic measure we took was the reduction of our operational costs... In essence what that involved is a mothballing of non-operational areas in our terminal buildings... We will be re-opening those areas and they will be demand-driven by traffic in those areas.Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Airports Company South Africa
The pragmatism of recovery requires us to be driven by traffic growth.Mpumi Mpofu, CEO - Airports Company South Africa
For more detail, listen to the conversation below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Covid pandemic results in loss of R2.6bn for Acsa - only its second in 28 years
Source : Kevin Brandt/EWN
More from Business
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable
Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday.Read More
'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi
Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.Read More
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon
Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament.Read More
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase.Read More
AA warns of 'catastrophic' fuel price hikes for November
The warning was based on the data from the recent exchange rate and commodities.Read More
How adaptable is your business in these changing times?
Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world.Read More
Your money can benefit South African small businesses
Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too much for micro enterprises to overcome.Read More
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk
Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance.Read More
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer'
A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth.Read More
More from Local
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable
Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday.Read More
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon
Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament.Read More
Zweli Mkhize asks court to set aside SIU findings into Digital Vibes matter
In court papers filed on 14 October in the High Court in Johannesburg, the former Health Minister said the SIU approached the matter with a predetermined outcome against himRead More
Lack of maintenance causes power stations to catch fire - Expert
John Perlman speaks ASP Fire CEO Michael van Niekerk about what causes power stations to burn.Read More
'There must be a centralised database to check unclaimed pension benefits'
John Perlman speaks to Wits Business School's Professor Jannie Rossouw about the difficulties people experience in claiming the funds.Read More
FlySafair proposes changes for public holidays to fall on Fridays and Mondays
Azania Mosaka speaks to the CEO of FlySafair Elmar Conradie about their petition to have public holidays moved to Fridays and Mondays.Read More
Some parts of Joburg south likely to have electricity restored - City Power
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says in some areas affected there are water pump stations that need to be fired up otherwise they will have a problem.Read More
Hawks and US law enforcement arrest 8 foreign nationals for 'romance scamming'
Sunday Times journalist Aron Hyman reflects on the arrests made by law enforcement authorities.Read More
Football coach Milutin Sredojevic found guilty of two charges of sexual assault
In December 2020, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the former Orlando Pirates coach appeared at the New Brighton Magistrates Court on sexual assault charges.Read More