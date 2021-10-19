Lack of maintenance causes power stations to catch fire - Expert
Residents in the south of Johannesburg will spend the night without electricity.
This comes after the Robertsham substation caught fire on Monday night.
Areas affected include the Booysens area, Ormonde, Nasrec, Southdale, Evans Park and other surrounding areas.
John Perlman speaks ASP Fire CEO Michael van Niekerk about what causes power stations to burn.
The main problem we have is the lack of maintenance and that is either caused by the interrelation oil in the transformer not being maintained properly.Michael van Niekerk, CEO - ASP Fire
The lack of monitoring and replacing of this oil at critical times is more often than not what lead to the fire in aged transformer that has been neglected.Michael van Niekerk, CEO - ASP Fire
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @CityPowerJhb/Twitter
