The Aubrey Masango Show
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
Lack of maintenance causes power stations to catch fire - Expert

19 October 2021 5:54 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Fire
Electricity
power stations

John Perlman speaks ASP Fire CEO Michael van Niekerk about what causes power stations to burn.

Residents in the south of Johannesburg will spend the night without electricity.

This comes after the Robertsham substation caught fire on Monday night.

Areas affected include the Booysens area, Ormonde, Nasrec, Southdale, Evans Park and other surrounding areas.

John Perlman speaks ASP Fire CEO Michael van Niekerk about what causes power stations to burn.

The main problem we have is the lack of maintenance and that is either caused by the interrelation oil in the transformer not being maintained properly.

Michael van Niekerk, CEO - ASP Fire  

The lack of monitoring and replacing of this oil at critical times is more often than not what lead to the fire in aged transformer that has been neglected.

Michael van Niekerk, CEO - ASP Fire  

Listen to the full interview below:














