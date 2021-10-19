Zweli Mkhize asks court to set aside SIU findings into Digital Vibes matter
JOHANNESBURG - Former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize wants the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) findings into the Digital Vibes irregular tender set aside
In court papers filed on 14 October in the High Court in Johannesburg, Mkhize said the SIU approached the matter with a predetermined outcome against him
The minister’s close associates benefitted from the tender which was awarded to a company called Digital Vibes fronting on their behalf.
The minister’s family was found to have also benefited from the multimillion rand contract.
Mkhize said the findings, conclusions and recommendations of the SIU had immense personal consequences for him, including the rights of his reputation, his employment as a public servant as well as his political career.
