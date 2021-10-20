Mantshantsha launches crowdfunding appeal for legal cost to fight Koko
Eskom Sikonathi Mantshantsha has launched a crowdfunding of around R1 million in an effort to raise money for his defence against a defamation claim by former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko.
In 2017, the Eskom spokesperson received a summons to answer a defamation charge from Koko, which included R600 000 damages claim.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Mantshantsha who wrote an opinion piece asking for the public's help.
This is about the right of the people of South Africa to know what is going on and the real state of affairs when it comes to public institutions.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
He adds he uncovered these irregularities at Eskom when he worked as a financial journalist which implicated Koko.
The stories I published were never challenged and opportunities to comment before the stories were published were ignored. The facts on the stories are true. He has sued me in my personal capacity on comments of the stories after I have left.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
He adds that if people want to help in raising funds, they can deposit money to the below bank account he also posted on the Daily Maverick Bank: FNB
Branch code: 256205 Account name: Thipa Attorneys Incorporated Account: 62114856000 Reference: MAT2171/INV01-3569
Listen below to the full conversation:
