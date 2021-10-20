'Vaccine benefits outweigh risks, parents should allow teens to get jabs'
From today, 12 to 17-year-olds will be allowed to receive coronavirus vaccines, Health Minister Joe Phaahla announced last Friday.
One dose of the Pfizer vaccine would be rolled out to this age group.
RELATED: 12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister
Bongani Bingwa chats to AfroCentric Group general manager Dr Samukeliso Dube on the importance of taking the vaccine.
We know that the vaccine helps prevents hospitalisation and death. We also know is that vaccines increase chances of getting the country to heard immunity.Dr Samukeliso Dube, General manager - AfroCentric Group
She believes that the benefits of the vaccine in teens will outweigh the risks associated with the vaccine.
The vaccines not only work for those taking it, they also work for other people too, she adds.
Even if you get the one dose, your immunity levels should improve significantly.Dr Samukeliso Dube, General manager - AfroCentric Group
Dube also answers questions from listeners on who are hesitant on about the vaccine.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_156863094_coronavirus-vaccination-nurse-vaccinating-african-teenager-girl-against-covid-19-injecting-corona-va.html?vti=luijnezh94qaf6m1h9-1-1
