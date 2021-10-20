[WATCH] New sport alert: Balloon World Cup has everyone in stitches





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Teacher proposing to another teacher in front of class goes viral

New sport alert: Balloon World Cup has everyone in stitches

Social media is in stitches after a new olympic sport in a form of playing with balloons has gone viral.

Watch the hilarious video of the sport below:

Welcome to the...



BALLOON WORLD CUP! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/M4v2pPNnAN — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) October 18, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: