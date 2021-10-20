Unsympathetic boss getting text response he deserves goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
20 October 2021 8:27 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Teacher proposing to another teacher in front of class goes viral

Unsympathetic boss getting response he deserves goes viral

After an unsympathetic boss demanded that an employee return to work after the death of his father, the employee decided to quit via test.

Click here to read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




