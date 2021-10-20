LISTEN: Who got the message right? Analysis of political TV ads
The race to the local government is in full swing and most political parties have released their television adverts.
Who got it right and who got it wrong?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Communication strategist Jamie Mighti about which of the three ads is most compelling.
Mighti says it is interesting what they chose to focus on and omit.
If you look at the DA and ANC adverts they show leadership you know, John Steenhuisen is the DA ad and Cyril Ramaphosa is in the ANC advert and I think that's an interesting choice because the EFF, in contrast, does not show Julius Malema at all in their advert.Jamie Mighti, Communication strategist
They (EFF) focus on the problems and they present an emotional ad that shows the people how these problems affect them.Jamie Mighti, Communication strategist
Mighti says it is normal practice to attack your rivals when doing marketing.
The difficulty for the EFF is that they have not actually governed municipalities and what they can do then is focus on the problems because they can't then say here in this municipality this is what we did.Jamie Mighti, Communication strategist
Watch the EFF TV AD here:
#LandAndJobsManje #VoteEFF pic.twitter.com/aLAP9exqcU— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) October 16, 2021
Here is the Democratic Alliance TV AD:
📺 [MUST WATCH]— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) October 18, 2021
The top-performing municipalities in SA are governed by the DA. On election day, voters have a choice: more theft and distraction or CHANGE?
On 1 November, vote for the party that gets things done. Visit https://t.co/jtEfgsXyGL to check where to vote.#VoteDA pic.twitter.com/xEck8me8Xa
Watch the ANC and Action SA ADs here:
6. The ANC advert is out. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/1r1tXbkNWP— Jamie Mighti 📚 (@MightiJamie) October 20, 2021
Listen to the full interview below:
