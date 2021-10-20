HOW SURVEYS ARE CONDUCTED: Transparency and methodology are very important

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:10
Update on Robertsham substation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nancy Maluleke, City Power Chief Operations Officer
Today at 16:20
EWN: 8 cyber fraudsters in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness : Transferring my pension to my new employer
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tsungai Masendeke, certified financial planner, financial literacy, and inclusion advocate
Today at 17:10
Role of the Ward Councillor
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Kagiso Pooe, Senior Lecturer at the Wits School of Governance
Today at 17:20
UPL calls for the re-opening of Durban beaches
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Japhet Ncube, UPL Spokesperson
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Goods continue to be expensive as CPI increases in September to 5% from 4.9%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ettienne le Roux - Chief Economist at RMB
Today at 18:48
Live crossing with KFM Early Breakfast host and fitness correspondent Liezel van der Westhuizen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Liezel van der Westhuizen - Cape Talk fitness correspondent
Today at 18:55
Nigel Payne riding at this year's ABSA Cape Epic, as a member of Team ABSA.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nigel Payne - The chairman of the Mr Price Group and of Vukile Property Fund
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - How connectivity and cloud computing projects are boosting South Africa's potential for innovation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja - Part 3 : The cost of that Covid-19 payment holiday hits home
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Paul Hanratty, Group Chief Executive Officer at Sanlam
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Hanratty - Group chief executive officer at Sanlam
HOW SURVEYS ARE CONDUCTED: Transparency and methodology are very important

20 October 2021 11:35 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Surveys
Reza Omar
Citizen Surveys

Citizen Surveys strategic research director Reza Omar says the most important component of the local government elections is voter turnout.

We have all been asked to take part in a survey at some time but have you ever wondered if surveys are important? Surveys help researchers, companies even government to find solutions, evoke discussions and make decisions.

There are many reasons why surveys are important. Surveys are used to collect information, opinions and ideas from a group of people. Companies also use surveys if they want to know how many people use services, what users think about the services, whether customers are satisfied with the service but what's the process of conducting good survey research?

Have you ever participated in a survey?

Citizen Surveys strategic research director Reza Omar has more.

Surveys are conducted to better understand how the circumstances of people are being changed during a certain period. There are two types of surveys: representative and non-representative. Representative surveys speak about South African in general. Census is a good example of this.

Reza Omar, Strategic Research Director - Citizen Surveys

For nonrepresentative surveys you must say exactly what you did, do not generalise as that is misleading. Transparency and methodology are very important. The bigger the sample size the better the precision. We have reports that we put on our website.

Reza Omar, Strategic Research Director - Citizen Surveys

Ahead of the local government elections, what is important is that half of those surveyed are going to vote. The most important component of the election is voter turnout. That is difficult to make surveys on.

Reza Omar, Strategic Research Director - Citizen Surveys

Listen below for the full interview...




