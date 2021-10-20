HOW SURVEYS ARE CONDUCTED: Transparency and methodology are very important
We have all been asked to take part in a survey at some time but have you ever wondered if surveys are important? Surveys help researchers, companies even government to find solutions, evoke discussions and make decisions.
There are many reasons why surveys are important. Surveys are used to collect information, opinions and ideas from a group of people. Companies also use surveys if they want to know how many people use services, what users think about the services, whether customers are satisfied with the service but what's the process of conducting good survey research?
Have you ever participated in a survey?
Citizen Surveys strategic research director Reza Omar has more.
Surveys are conducted to better understand how the circumstances of people are being changed during a certain period. There are two types of surveys: representative and non-representative. Representative surveys speak about South African in general. Census is a good example of this.Reza Omar, Strategic Research Director - Citizen Surveys
For nonrepresentative surveys you must say exactly what you did, do not generalise as that is misleading. Transparency and methodology are very important. The bigger the sample size the better the precision. We have reports that we put on our website.Reza Omar, Strategic Research Director - Citizen Surveys
Ahead of the local government elections, what is important is that half of those surveyed are going to vote. The most important component of the election is voter turnout. That is difficult to make surveys on.Reza Omar, Strategic Research Director - Citizen Surveys
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_48895877_hand-with-pen-over-application-form.html
