Black Wednesday: Sanef says journos must be protected from social media attacks
In commemorating the 44th anniversary of Black Wednesday, a day set aside to reflect on and discuss media freedom, the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) says journalists should be protected from cyber-bullying and severe attacks on social media.
On 19 October 1977, the apartheid government banned independent media in an attempt to hide gag the media from reporting about the brutal acts of the regime. In particular, The World and Weekend World were banned. The editor of The World, Percy Qoboza, who became the editor of City Press in 1984, was taken into detention along with other journalists (GCIS).
Sanef executive director Reggy Moalusi has more.
Attacks on journalists are continuing. This week we saw an e-TTV news crew being attacked in Khaeyelitsha. We also saw Samkele Maseko being atacked. It is attack after attackReggy Moalusi, Executive director - Sanef
It is ironic that in 2021, 44 years since the tragic events of 19 October 1977 Black Wednesday, when scores of journalists & black consciousness leaders were detained & banned by the apartheid regime, that journalists in our country are again under attack, this time by criminals. https://t.co/dbwq1Hnm2I— SANEF (@SAEditorsForum) October 19, 2021
Local media has done quite incredibly well especially in fighting misinformation on COVID-19.Reggy Moalusi, Executive director - Sanef
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Understanding the value of SA coins: Why Madiba R5 coins are worth R5
In today's masterclass, SA Mint and SA Banknote company group executive Mogam Pillay talks about the history of the SA coins.Read More
Report fake news about elections - IEC joins forces with social media networks
The commission and Media Monitering Africa have partnered with Google, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to curb disinformation.Read More
HOW SURVEYS ARE CONDUCTED: Transparency and methodology are very important
Citizen Surveys strategic research director Reza Omar says the most important component of the local government elections is voter turnout.Read More
'Vaccine benefits outweigh risks, parents should allow teens to get jabs'
AfroCentric Group general manager Dr Samukeliso Dube answers questions people might have about the vaccine.Read More
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable
Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday.Read More
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon
Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament.Read More
Covid pandemic results in loss of R2.6bn for Acsa - only its second in 28 years
Mpumi Mpofu (Airports Company South Africa CEO) tells The Money Show when closed parts of terminal buildings will be re-opened.Read More
Zweli Mkhize asks court to set aside SIU findings into Digital Vibes matter
In court papers filed on 14 October in the High Court in Johannesburg, the former Health Minister said the SIU approached the matter with a predetermined outcome against himRead More
Lack of maintenance causes power stations to catch fire - Expert
John Perlman speaks ASP Fire CEO Michael van Niekerk about what causes power stations to burn.Read More