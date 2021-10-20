Report fake news about elections - IEC joins forces with social media networks
With the local government elections around the corner, the Electoral Commission (IEC) and Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) have partnered with major social media platforms to curb fake news.
The two entities have reached an agreement with Google, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to work together to mitigate the spread of disinformation.
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report Media chats to Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird to weigh in on this agreement.
it is the first time in South Africa and Africa that there is agreement and support from social media networks to come together and act against disinformation.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
This is significant thing for the IEC and an achievement. If members of the public see something dodgy about the elections, they can report it.William Bird, Director - Media Monitoring Africa
He says once the information has been reported, that information goes to the electoral justice system where the IEC will decide on a way forward.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
