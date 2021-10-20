'There are Equatorial Guinea mercenaries in eSwatini doing the shooting'





The internet has been shut down in Eswatini amid pro-democracy protests which have flared up in the country.

Two days ago King Mswati III ordered the immediate and indefinite closure of schools in the kingdom.

Speaking to John Perlman, Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says buses carrying people were attacked on people shot on their way to a peaceful match.

Lukhele says the number of those who died has not been confirmed.

We can confirm that the network is shut down and it is meant to hide or conceal evidence of the brutality or the regime. Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network

We can also confirm that mercenaries from Equatorial Guinea are in Swaziland and are the ones doing the most shooting on behalf of the king and they are dressed in Swaziland military police. Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network

Lukhele says they have reached out to SADC seeking intervention.

We are saying to President Cyril Ramaphosa in his capacity as Troika, we don't want South Africa to play the big brother in some sense but we want to use his political position in the region to intervene and intervene decisively. Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson - Swaziland Solidarity Network

Listen to the full interview below: