Role of the ward councillor: 'What type of political elite do we want?
While South Africans are gearing up to cast their votes on 1 November 2021 for the local government elections, it is worth examining the role ward councillors play.
Political and independent parties are out and about trying to wow voters for their votes.
READ: LISTEN: What is the role of the municipal elections?
Wits School of Governance senior lecturer Dr Kagiso Pooe tells John Perlman more about the local government elections on Afternoon Drive.
We should focus more on what councillors should be doing. If you are great at communicating the complexities of the budget, a councillor can make a difference. If it is one to twelve or thirteen it becomes difficult when it comes to the vote, especially for young councillors.Dr Kagiso Pooe, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Governance
We should be able to get somebody who knows how the budget and budget system work. Regarding qualifications, we need to put minimum requirements and standards. What type of political elites do we want? This question is never answered.Dr Kagiso Pooe, Senior lecturer - Wits School of Governance
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
