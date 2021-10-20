Pick n Pay loses R1.7 billion in sales due to civil unrest, liquor restrictions

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - Balance in life – and how the right balance is needed
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022' Consumer price Inflation was slightly up in September at 5%. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ettienne le Roux, Chief Economist at RMB. 20 October 2021 7:12 PM
View all Local
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
Role of the ward councillor: 'What type of political elite do we want? Wits School of Governance senior lecturer Dr Kagiso Pooe says we should get somebody who knows how the budget and budget system wo... 20 October 2021 5:28 PM
Report fake news about elections - IEC joins forces with social media networks The commission and Media Monitering Africa have partnered with Google, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to curb disinformation. 20 October 2021 1:26 PM
View all Politics
Pick n Pay loses R1.7 billion in sales due to civil unrest, liquor restrictions Bruce Whitfield talks to new(-ish) Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone about the retailer's half-year results and future plans. 20 October 2021 6:57 PM
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'. 19 October 2021 7:54 PM
View all Business
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] New sport alert: Balloon World Cup has everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 October 2021 8:28 AM
Unsympathetic boss getting text response he deserves goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 October 2021 8:27 AM
My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane Bongani Bingwa chats to the freshly minted Miss South Africa and Richards Bay-born queen on what it feels like to win. 19 October 2021 10:19 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
'There are Equatorial Guinea mercenaries in eSwatini doing the shooting' John Perlman speaks to Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele about the update in the country amid pro-democracy... 20 October 2021 5:03 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
View all Africa
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Pick n Pay loses R1.7 billion in sales due to civil unrest, liquor restrictions

20 October 2021 6:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Pick n Pay
Looting
Bruce Whitfield
company results
booze ban
Boxer superstores
lockdown regulations
Pieter Boone
July Unrest

Bruce Whitfield talks to new(-ish) Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone about the retailer's half-year results and future plans.

Pick n Pay lost and estimated R930 million in sales due to the civil unrest in July.

The retail giant has published its financial results for the six months ended 29 August 2021.

Another R800 million was wiped out because of the lockdown liquor restrictions, bringing the total figure for lost sales to over R1.7 billion.

© Michael Turner/123rf.com

More than 200 stores were damaged during the July looting and another 550 closed to protect staff and customers.

Pick n Pay’s two largest distribution centres in KwaZulu-Natal were looted of all stock, and suffered considerable damage to infrastructure

However, the Group recorded sales growth of 4.1% over the period, to R46.0 billion.

Pick n Pay still needs to get "leaner, faster, and more efficient" says CEO Pieter Boone.

That is why I have announced today a new ambition under our Project Future to deliver R3 billion in additional savings over the next three financial years.

Pieter Boone, CEO - Pick n Pay

Boone says the company's focus on future growth through Boxer, clothing and omnichannel have borne fruit, with winning performances from all three divisions.

RELATED: Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores

RELATED: Watch out Shoprite - Pick n Pay targeting lower-income shoppers with new stores

Bruce Whitfield talks to Boone, who came to South Africa earlier this year to take over as Pick n Pay CEO from Richard Brasher

The best way to describe our results for the first half is a tale of two quarters - a very strong first quarter with growth of 9%, and subsequently a second quarter whereby we were severely impacted as a consequence of trade restrictions related to Covid and subsequently the unrest...

Pieter Boone, CEO - Pick n Pay

It was heartbreaking to see what happened... But also I have to say the strength and the resilience they've shown to rebuild the business and get the food supply reinstated was something very encouraging to see...

Pieter Boone, CEO - Pick n Pay

Brasher says years of experience working mainly in emerging markets have prepared him to deal with a certain level of uncertainty.

I've learned one thing - and I think it is something we applied correctly here as well - remain and calm and make sure that all the communication channels... remain open.

Pieter Boone, CEO - Pick n Pay

The adequate reaction from the government, in hindsight, could have been different. Nevertheless... the way the communities stood up in order to protect our stores is something heartwarming to see. That shows the strength and resilience of this country on the other side, and it gives me a lot of reassurance and confidence going forward.

Pieter Boone, CEO - Pick n Pay

Discussing the Group's plans for the future, Boone says they are aiming to make inroads in both the lower and upper ends of the retail market.

"To put it nicely, it is playing chess on different chess boards."

Listen to the in-depth interview with the Pick n Pay CEO below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Pick n Pay loses R1.7 billion in sales due to civil unrest, liquor restrictions




20 October 2021 6:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Alcohol ban
The Money Show
Pick n Pay
Looting
Bruce Whitfield
company results
booze ban
Boxer superstores
lockdown regulations
Pieter Boone
July Unrest

More from Business

Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'

20 October 2021 8:56 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair

20 October 2021 8:04 PM

The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022'

20 October 2021 7:12 PM

Consumer price Inflation was slightly up in September at 5%. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ettienne le Roux, Chief Economist at RMB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable

19 October 2021 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi

19 October 2021 7:54 PM

Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon

19 October 2021 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid pandemic results in loss of R2.6bn for Acsa - only its second in 28 years

19 October 2021 6:46 PM

Mpumi Mpofu (Airports Company South Africa CEO) tells The Money Show when closed parts of terminal buildings will be re-opened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists

18 October 2021 6:37 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AA warns of 'catastrophic' fuel price hikes for November

18 October 2021 1:13 PM

The warning was based on the data from the recent exchange rate and commodities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How adaptable is your business in these changing times?

15 October 2021 12:00 PM

Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'There are Equatorial Guinea mercenaries in eSwatini doing the shooting'

Africa

Investigation into Robertsham substation fire to take a week or two - City Power

Local

Black Wednesday: Sanef says journos must be protected from social media attacks

Local

EWN Highlights

Eswatini civil groups condemn security ‘heavy-handedness’ amid unrest

20 October 2021 8:44 PM

Slain EFF candidate: Family warns parties of using funeral as political football

20 October 2021 7:42 PM

Prasa records 19% decline in security-related incidents amid COVID-19

20 October 2021 7:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA