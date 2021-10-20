'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022'
Annual consumer price rose slightly in September to 5,0%, from 4,9% in August.
Statistics South Africa published its latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday.
RELATED: Consumer inflation edges up in August, petrol price in SA hits all-time high
CPI inflation continues to be driven by higher food and fuel prices.
Annual consumer price #inflation was 5,0% in September, slightly up from 4,9% in August. The #CPI increased by 0,2% m/m in September 2021.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) October 20, 2021
Listen here for more: https://t.co/9yRVo1iYhJ#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/uPaKlMkAph
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ettienne le Roux, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).
Le Roux notes that food is now 7% more expensive than in September last year and petrol costs 20% more.
RELATED: Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists
Price increases seem relentless at the moment; is there any prospect of relief?
We started the year with headline inflation at about 3%. It went up as high as 5.2% in May, now we're at 5%.Ettiene le Roux, Chief Economist - Rand Merchant Bank
It's definitely rising, but I don't think that trajectory will be sustained... We do think that inflation in the second half of next year can actually come down a bit. One important reason for that is because we don't think oil can continue to go up in a straight line.Ettiene le Roux, Chief Economist - Rand Merchant Bank
I think it is just another commodity and at some stage supply will catch up. If that is the case we can actually see petrol prices coming down sharply next year.Ettiene le Roux, Chief Economist - Rand Merchant Bank
He says the good news is that there are still few, if any signs of spillover effects.
Excluding food, fuel, and electricity, CPI inflation came to just 3.2% year-on-year - a rate almost no different than six months ago.Ettiene le Roux, Chief Economist - Rand Merchant Bank
Listen to le Roux's analysis and predictions on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54420336_gun-petrol-in-the-tank-to-fill-car-refueling-concept-.html
More from Business
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.Read More
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair
The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race.Read More
Pick n Pay loses R1.7 billion in sales due to civil unrest, liquor restrictions
Bruce Whitfield talks to new(-ish) Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone about the retailer's half-year results and future plans.Read More
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable
Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday.Read More
'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi
Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.Read More
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon
Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament.Read More
Covid pandemic results in loss of R2.6bn for Acsa - only its second in 28 years
Mpumi Mpofu (Airports Company South Africa CEO) tells The Money Show when closed parts of terminal buildings will be re-opened.Read More
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase.Read More
AA warns of 'catastrophic' fuel price hikes for November
The warning was based on the data from the recent exchange rate and commodities.Read More
More from Local
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.Read More
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair
The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race.Read More
Investigation into Robertsham substation fire to take a week or two - City Power
City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke says currently only four suburbs are without electricity.Read More
Understanding the value of SA coins: Why Madiba R5 coins are worth R5
In today's masterclass, SA Mint and SA Banknote company group executive Mogam Pillay talks about the history of the SA coins.Read More
Report fake news about elections - IEC joins forces with social media networks
The commission and Media Monitering Africa have partnered with Google, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to curb disinformation.Read More
Black Wednesday: Sanef says journos must be protected from social media attacks
Forum executive director Reggy Moalusi says local media has done quite incredibly well especially in fighting misinformation on COVID-19.Read More
HOW SURVEYS ARE CONDUCTED: Transparency and methodology are very important
Citizen Surveys strategic research director Reza Omar says the most important component of the local government elections is voter turnout.Read More
'Vaccine benefits outweigh risks, parents should allow teens to get jabs'
AfroCentric Group general manager Dr Samukeliso Dube answers questions people might have about the vaccine.Read More
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable
Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday.Read More