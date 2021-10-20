Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair
The Absa Cape Epic is known far and wide as the the largest full-service mountain bike stage race in the world.
The 2021 edition is currently underway and one of the participants is Nigel Payne, chairperson of the Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund.
The avid endurance athlete is doing his seventh Cape Epic as a member of Team Absa, together with his brother Adrian.
In fact, up to now they have been the oldest brothers in the event every year since 2015.
Bruce Whitfield catches up with Payne on The Money Show.
What a privilege to be able to do it with my brother, as the second-oldest team in this year's event.Nigel Payne, Chair - Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund
What keeps him doing the gruelling race year after year?
To explain his drive, Payne reaches for the founding principles of Mr Price which are passion and partnership.
The passion to do stuff together with my brother... and looking at partnership: The Absa Cape Epic is the top-rated mountain bike race for professionals in the world!Nigel Payne, Chair - Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund
It's the same category as Tour de France is for road cycling, so all the international pros come here but then they let amateurs like Adrian and me come and do it... about half of the field are foreigners.Nigel Payne, Chair - Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund
Then to see the partnership between the landowners, the organisers, the ambulance crew... the other sponsors... the people cheering on the side of the road, really makes me proudly South African.Nigel Payne, Chair - Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund
Payne says at this stage he and his brother are riding to have fun.
"We've taken well over 200 photographs en route as we're riding."
Listen to Payne describe how they approach the Cape Epic now that they are in their sixties:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair
Source : EWN
