Investigation into Robertsham substation fire to take a week or two - City Power





City Power is restoring electricity in suburbs in the south of Johannesburg following the power outages caused by a fire that broke out at the Robertsham substation.

City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke tells John Perlman they have a technical team that is investigating the root cause of the fire.

We do have other substations that we can back feed should there be another crisis. Nancy Maluleke, Chief operations officer - City Power

The investigation will take maybe a week or two depending on the available information. We are doing security checks and technical investigations based on the damage done to the infrastructure. Nancy Maluleke, Chief operations officer - City Power

We had 16 suburbs that we out, only four are without power. Nancy Maluleke, Chief operations officer - City Power

