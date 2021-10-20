Investigation into Robertsham substation fire to take a week or two - City Power
City Power is restoring electricity in suburbs in the south of Johannesburg following the power outages caused by a fire that broke out at the Robertsham substation.
City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke tells John Perlman they have a technical team that is investigating the root cause of the fire.
We do have other substations that we can back feed should there be another crisis.Nancy Maluleke, Chief operations officer - City Power
The investigation will take maybe a week or two depending on the available information. We are doing security checks and technical investigations based on the damage done to the infrastructure.Nancy Maluleke, Chief operations officer - City Power
We had 16 suburbs that we out, only four are without power.Nancy Maluleke, Chief operations officer - City Power
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @mphomoerane/Twitter
