Competition watchdog to hold public hearings on inclusivity of e-commerce sites
The online economy has become more important that ever before since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.
New competition in that space will sometimes find it more difficult to enter markets that are dominated by well known names.
Competition Commission wants to step in and try to regulate the online space and allow new companies to also thrive.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Competition Commission chief economist James Hodge reflects on the matter.
What we have seen is that there are companies who have entrenched their position but there are other innovators looking to at better ways to benefit the consumer.James Hodge, Chief economist - Competition Commission
It is important for new innovators to enter the online market in South Africa, he adds. He says there has been a lot of sponsored rankings on these online platforms.
Sponsored ranking is when you go into an E-commerce sight, and many of the results you see are there because someone payed to be there and not because they are most relevant to your search. If you are not informed enough, you can be misled.James Hodge, Chief economist - Competition Commission
He says the Competition Commission will hold public hearings to address whether the online economy is inclusive or not.
The virtual public hearings will happen will happen from 2-19 November on the commission's YouTube channel.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_101724027_woman-scared-when-she-look-at-smartphone.html
More from Politics
SADC's Ramaphosa sends envoys to eSwatini: 'It is time to intervene decisively'
Amidst pro-democracy protests in the kingdom, former Cabinet minister Jeff Radebe says when Eswatini sneezes the whole of SADC will catch a cold.Read More
If bill is passed companies who don't reduce emissions to pay higher carbon tax
Eds Systems Business Development head Eckart Zollner reflects on the new bill aimed at fast-tracking SA to be a greener economy.Read More
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month
The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol.Read More
Role of the ward councillor: 'What type of political elite do we want?
Wits School of Governance senior lecturer Dr Kagiso Pooe says we should get somebody who knows how the budget and budget system work.Read More
Report fake news about elections - IEC joins forces with social media networks
The commission and Media Monitering Africa have partnered with Google, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to curb disinformation.Read More
LISTEN: Who got the message right? Analysis of political TV ads
Communication strategist Jamie Mighti says it is common to attack your rival in marketing and all three TV adverts for the ANC, EFF and DA are interesting.Read More
Mantshantsha launches crowdfunding appeal for legal cost to fight Koko
Eskom spokesperson says the stories he wrote were in the public interest and he is being sued in his personal capacity.Read More
'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi
Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.Read More
Zweli Mkhize asks court to set aside SIU findings into Digital Vibes matter
In court papers filed on 14 October in the High Court in Johannesburg, the former Health Minister said the SIU approached the matter with a predetermined outcome against himRead More