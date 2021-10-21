Competition watchdog to hold public hearings on inclusivity of e-commerce sites





The online economy has become more important that ever before since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.

New competition in that space will sometimes find it more difficult to enter markets that are dominated by well known names.

Competition Commission wants to step in and try to regulate the online space and allow new companies to also thrive.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Competition Commission chief economist James Hodge reflects on the matter.

What we have seen is that there are companies who have entrenched their position but there are other innovators looking to at better ways to benefit the consumer. James Hodge, Chief economist - Competition Commission

It is important for new innovators to enter the online market in South Africa, he adds. He says there has been a lot of sponsored rankings on these online platforms.

Sponsored ranking is when you go into an E-commerce sight, and many of the results you see are there because someone payed to be there and not because they are most relevant to your search. If you are not informed enough, you can be misled. James Hodge, Chief economist - Competition Commission

He says the Competition Commission will hold public hearings to address whether the online economy is inclusive or not.

The virtual public hearings will happen will happen from 2-19 November on the commission's YouTube channel.

Listen below to the full conversation: