[WATCH] Woman stopping skateboarder gives inspiring words pulls at heartstrings
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: New sport alert: Balloon World Cup has everyone in stitches
Woman stopping skateboarder gives inspiring words pulls at heartstrings
Social media was left touched after a beautiful moment of a woman stopping a skateboarder to give him encouraging words goes viral.
Watch the video below:
A skateboarder was minding his own business when a woman saw him, stopped her car, and walked right over to him.— Goodable (@Goodable) October 20, 2021
It didn't go the way you might think.
Give yourself 60 seconds — it will restore your faith in humanity. pic.twitter.com/eqnr2k0Vad
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_116944264_man-with-electric-skateboard-at-the-beach.html?vti=lqp0j136tez0hw9y9j-1-12
More from Entertainment
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
Florence Masebe: I still want to play a witch or down-and-out roles
In this edition of Hanging Out with Clement, actress Florence Masebe talks about her childhood, career and how she overcame a shooting incident.Read More
[WATCH] Elephant killing crocodile stalking its calf goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] New sport alert: Balloon World Cup has everyone in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Unsympathetic boss getting text response he deserves goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane
Bongani Bingwa chats to the freshly minted Miss South Africa and Richards Bay-born queen on what it feels like to win.Read More
[WATCH] Teacher proposing to another teacher in front of class goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
Strange encounter with big canine helps remove man's fear of dogs
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More