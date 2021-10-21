[WATCH] Woman stopping skateboarder gives inspiring words pulls at heartstrings





Woman stopping skateboarder gives inspiring words pulls at heartstrings

Social media was left touched after a beautiful moment of a woman stopping a skateboarder to give him encouraging words goes viral.

Watch the video below:

A skateboarder was minding his own business when a woman saw him, stopped her car, and walked right over to him.



It didn't go the way you might think.



Give yourself 60 seconds — it will restore your faith in humanity. pic.twitter.com/eqnr2k0Vad — Goodable (@Goodable) October 20, 2021

