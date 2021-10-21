Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Elephant killing crocodile stalking its calf goes viral

21 October 2021 8:25 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: New sport alert: Balloon World Cup has everyone in stitches

Elephant killing crocodile stalking its calf goes viral

Social media is talking after a chance sighting saw an elephant mom killing a crocodile that has been stalking its calf.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




