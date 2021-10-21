[WATCH] Elephant killing crocodile stalking its calf goes viral
Elephant killing crocodile stalking its calf goes viral
Social media is talking after a chance sighting saw an elephant mom killing a crocodile that has been stalking its calf.
Watch the video below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
