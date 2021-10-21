Soweto protestors block roads with rocks, burning tyres over service delivery
JOHANNESBURG - Soweto residents are using the last 10 days before the local government elections to vent their anger over the ongoing non-delivery of housing and electricity in their communities after countless promises from government.
Roads have been blocked in Soweto where two protests are under way.
Chris Hani Road is being affected on Thursday morning once again by communities angry over the lack of electricity in their neighbourhood.
At the same time in Klipsruit Valley, residents are protesting over houses.
The JMPD's Xolani Filha is urging motorists to avoid the areas for now.
"Klipspruit Valley Road in Soweto is barricaded by rocks and burning tyres and this is due to protesters of the Ezumbuzini informal settlement. Officers are present and traffic is being diverted."
In Orlando Soweto Klipspruit Valley and Sofasonke is closed due to protests – JMPD and SAPS are on site - traffic is backed up on alternative routes #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/swQy77FF2S— EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) October 21, 2021
This article first appeared on EWN : Soweto protestors block roads with rocks, burning tyres over service delivery
Source : @EWNTraffic/Twitter
