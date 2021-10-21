SIU: Mkhize challenge doesn't suspend implementation of Digital Vibes report
JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said that an application by f[ormer Health Minister Zweli Mkhize challenging its report](http://The Special Investigating Unit Says an application by former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize challenging its report, does not stop its recommendations from being implemented.
Mkhize wants the high court in Johannesburg to review and set aside the findings and recommendations in the report which looks into the multi-million-rand tender awarded to digital vibes.) did not stop its recommendations from being implemented.
Mkhize wants the High Court in Johannesburg to review and set aside the findings and recommendations in the report which looks into the multi-million-rand tender awarded to Digital Vibes.
ALSO READ: • SIU: We will oppose Mkhize’s bid to challenge Digital Vibes report • Mkhize challenges SIU Digital Vibes report, says unit had predetermined outcome
He also wanted it declared unlawful and unconstitutional.
The SIU said it had noted Mkhize's legal application but its report stands.
“It must be noted that the review application by Dr Mkhize does not suspend the implementation of the SIU report. The SIU instituted civil proceedings and the special tribunal to review and set aside the Digital Vibes contract with the National Department of Health,” said SIU spokesperson Kaiser Kganyago.
Digital Vibes is a front company that was used by close associates of the former minister to score a R150 million communication contract from his department.
The SIU found that members of Mkhize's family and his associates benefitted.
