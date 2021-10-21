Africa is open for business despite the pandemic

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Disclosing your mental health challenges in the work place
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Marie Sebueng - Human Resource : Organizational Effectiveness Specialist
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Car payment defaulters have their cars sold by the banks
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 16:20
UCT’s council approves plans for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng - Vice Chancellor at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
The petrol price and its impact on the cost of food
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thapelo Mohape, Spokesperson of Abahlali baseMjondolo
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alana Aylmer
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - How productive are you & why you should lose sleep over it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How should you invest for your children and grandchildren
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Florence Masebe: I still want to play a witch or down-and-out roles In this edition of Hanging Out with Clement, actress Florence Masebe talks about her childhood, career and how she overcame a shoo... 21 October 2021 11:54 AM
Seifsa says wage agreement reached with striking Numsa steel sector workers The strike by workers affiliated to Numsa entered its third week, with the union demanding an 8% salary hike. 21 October 2021 11:26 AM
View all Local
SADC's Ramaphosa sends envoys to eSwatini: 'It is time to intervene decisively' Amidst pro-democracy protests in the kingdom, former Cabinet minister Jeff Radebe says when Eswatini sneezes the whole of SADC wil... 21 October 2021 12:43 PM
Competition watchdog to hold public hearings on inclusivity of e-commerce sites Competition Commission chief economist James Hodge says the virtual hearings will happen from 2-19 November. 21 October 2021 8:09 AM
If bill is passed companies who don't reduce emissions to pay higher carbon tax Eds Systems Business Development head Eckart Zollner reflects on the new bill aimed at fast-tracking SA to be a greener economy. 21 October 2021 7:20 AM
View all Politics
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
View all Business
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Florence Masebe: I still want to play a witch or down-and-out roles In this edition of Hanging Out with Clement, actress Florence Masebe talks about her childhood, career and how she overcame a shoo... 21 October 2021 11:54 AM
[WATCH] Elephant killing crocodile stalking its calf goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 October 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
'There are Equatorial Guinea mercenaries in eSwatini doing the shooting' John Perlman speaks to Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele about the update in the country amid pro-democracy... 20 October 2021 5:03 PM
View all Africa
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Africa is open for business despite the pandemic

21 October 2021 10:13 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Africa
Absa
Absa group
Tshepo Ncube

Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group).

Article by Tshepo Ncube, Head of Global Corporates Pan Africa at Absa Group.

While it is easy for arm-chair analysts to look at recent social unrest in South Africa or the military coup in Guinea and say, “Africa is not conducive to good business”, the discussion is far more nuanced than the news headlines let on.

A decade ago, “Africa” was viewed as a homogenous frontier market. Over the last 10 to 15 years, the domestic financial markets are developing, and country-specific data is emerging. It is clear that each of the 54 African countries represent their own unique challenges and opportunities.

Countries like Egypt and Morocco are not necessarily front-of-mind when one talks about high-growth economies, but both have emerged from 2020 on the front-foot and are doing some innovative things to grow their economies and attract foreign investors.

Across the continent, there is a very real concern around a chronic shortage of critical infrastructure such as water, electricity, and transport which in turn is hindering growth. Without this investment, African markets will fail to realise their potential.

A nagging concern for those looking from the outside into Africa is that this investment deficit creates a situation such as we are currently seeing in South Africa where a shrinking corporate and private tax base is expected to carry the burden of infrastructure and social programs.

It is important that this narrative does not become the norm.

In finance, there is a core rule: Capital will follow yield.

If we look at data around Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into South Africa for instance, we actually see quite a positive trend as the graph below highlights:

President Ramaphosa’s drive to attract new investment saw net inbound Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)triple in – despite the impact of COVID-19. The automotive sector was one of the big beneficiaries with the likes of Mercedes and Ford investing significant new infrastructure while Toyota South Africa has committed to the production of alternate energy vehicles domestically.

The alcohol sector has faced some massive headwinds and negative headlines in the last 18 months, and one would be forgiven for assuming that investors would steer clear of local investment. Yet we see Heineken tabling an offer for local group Distell, which is currently valued at R31bn. This transaction reflects the largest transaction Heineken has undertaken since 2018 where it bid for China Resource Beer.

It is not just big corporates who are circling attractively established assets and businesses. Technology analyst Maxime Bayen tracks venture capital activity on the African continent and highlights that in the first half of 2021, African technology start-ups raised over $1.3bn in funding led by South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Kenya. This $1.3bn at the halfway mark is more than what was raised across all of 2019 for African start-ups and what is more impressive about the 2021 number is that 70% of these deals are funded by foreign investors.

A number of these transactions are in the financial technology space and should improve access to finance and the ability to move funds around the continent in a more efficient manner over time. Less friction in the ecosystem will benefit all stakeholders.

Chinese investment into Africa does have its detractors but as the London School of Economics points out, they are deploying significant capital into the continent and Chinese State-Owned Enterprises are the biggest investors by value and dominate new investment in the resources, energy, and transportation sectors. In 2019, the $110bn in Chinese investment into Africa accounted for 20% of Africa’s economic growth.

As China shifts from being a low-cost producer and its middle-class develops, the country has a strategic requirement to feed 800 million consumers by the year 2030. This is expected to be a big driver for agriculture activities in Africa who are expected to satisfy this demand.

With new investment driving economic expansion, there will be a requirement for sustainable and consistent energy supply and countries like South Africa are attracting a lot of interest from foreign investors who are looking to fund ventures in high-growth emerging markets. As energy supply improves, this drives additional economic activity which in turn leads to capacitating of downstream industries and broadens the tax base.

There is no question that the events that unfolded in South Africa in early July do not paint the continent in the best light, but it is important to understand that Africa remains one of the few remaining frontier markets where capital can generate significant investment returns for the patient investor.

Context is important and the African growth story remains intact, no matter what the headlines say.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Africa is open for business despite the pandemic




21 October 2021 10:13 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Africa
Absa
Absa group
Tshepo Ncube

More from Business

Seifsa says wage agreement reached with striking Numsa steel sector workers

21 October 2021 11:26 AM

The strike by workers affiliated to Numsa entered its third week, with the union demanding an 8% salary hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'

20 October 2021 8:56 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair

20 October 2021 8:04 PM

The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022'

20 October 2021 7:12 PM

Consumer price inflation was slightly up in September at 5%. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ettienne le Roux, Chief Economist at RMB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pick n Pay loses R1.7 billion in sales due to civil unrest, liquor restrictions

20 October 2021 6:57 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to new(-ish) Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone about the retailer's half-year results and future plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable

19 October 2021 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi

19 October 2021 7:54 PM

Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon

19 October 2021 7:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid pandemic results in loss of R2.6bn for Acsa - only its second in 28 years

19 October 2021 6:46 PM

Mpumi Mpofu (Airports Company South Africa CEO) tells The Money Show when closed parts of terminal buildings will be re-opened.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists

18 October 2021 6:37 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place

21 October 2021 11:57 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month

20 October 2021 6:14 PM

The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There are Equatorial Guinea mercenaries in eSwatini doing the shooting'

20 October 2021 5:03 PM

John Perlman speaks to Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele about the update in the country amid pro-democracy protests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Your money can benefit South African small businesses

15 October 2021 8:06 AM

Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too much for micro enterprises to overcome.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world

14 October 2021 3:20 PM

Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa

12 October 2021 2:36 PM

Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery

11 October 2021 2:02 PM

COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate?

11 October 2021 2:01 PM

Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This is the core problem with South Africans not wanting to get vaccinated

11 October 2021 2:00 PM

South Africa has set itself a critical deadline to have 28 million people vaccinated by December as the fourth wave looms.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why has the SME sector been supressed?

7 October 2021 7:35 PM

Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SADC's Ramaphosa sends envoys to eSwatini: 'It is time to intervene decisively'

Politics

Competition watchdog to hold public hearings on inclusivity of e-commerce sites

Politics

The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place

Africa Lifestyle Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

Radebe says SADC hoping to find lasting solution to Eswatini crisis

21 October 2021 12:57 PM

Eswatini nurses shot during protests: union

21 October 2021 12:06 PM

Seifsa says wage agreement reached with striking Numsa steel sector workers

21 October 2021 11:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA