Florence Masebe: I still want to play a witch or down-and-out roles





South African veteran actress Florence Masebe says followed her passion and studied Drama at UCT despite being advised against it.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela of the Hanging Out feature, Masebe says her grandmother understood her dream and supported her.

She explains her experience of when she got to UCT from a small village in Limpopo.

It was an absolute big culture shock. My going to Cape Town was me coming out of a little village ad moving from this little village life moving to a very big city. Florence Masebe, Actress

I had never in my life seen so many white folks in one place, that was a first culture shock. Florence Masebe, Actress

In 1999, Masebe was shot 41 times outside her home in Bramley Park, Sandton.

I decided a long time ago that I would not be the actress that got shot. My brother stopped living and working to become my carer. I am very protective, this is one thing I know I have in Thabo, a protective brother. Florence Masebe, Actress

They tried but what they did instead was to make me meet the eagle inside me that knows how to fly above the storm. Florence Masebe, Actress

Masebe says she has been fortunate to play different roles but she wants more.

I would like to play a witch, I would still like to play a down-and-out Kedibone. It's just that in this industry people will place you where they think you and maybe people in this industry don't understand that actresses are diverse beings. Florence Masebe, Actress

Listen to the full interview below: