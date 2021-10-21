Florence Masebe: I still want to play a witch or down-and-out roles
South African veteran actress Florence Masebe says followed her passion and studied Drama at UCT despite being advised against it.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela of the Hanging Out feature, Masebe says her grandmother understood her dream and supported her.
She explains her experience of when she got to UCT from a small village in Limpopo.
It was an absolute big culture shock. My going to Cape Town was me coming out of a little village ad moving from this little village life moving to a very big city.Florence Masebe, Actress
I had never in my life seen so many white folks in one place, that was a first culture shock.Florence Masebe, Actress
In 1999, Masebe was shot 41 times outside her home in Bramley Park, Sandton.
I decided a long time ago that I would not be the actress that got shot. My brother stopped living and working to become my carer. I am very protective, this is one thing I know I have in Thabo, a protective brother.Florence Masebe, Actress
They tried but what they did instead was to make me meet the eagle inside me that knows how to fly above the storm.Florence Masebe, Actress
What a conversation @TheRealClementM, and now aus Flo speaking of abuti Thabo Masebe & how he took care of her through that trauma, makes him even more special, such incredible humans. Tjo…and you know how much I love & respect this woman, what an inspiration 💖— Matshidiso Madia (@tshidi_lee) October 21, 2021
Masebe says she has been fortunate to play different roles but she wants more.
I would like to play a witch, I would still like to play a down-and-out Kedibone. It's just that in this industry people will place you where they think you and maybe people in this industry don't understand that actresses are diverse beings.Florence Masebe, Actress
@TheRealClementM Great interview Clement. I absolutely loved Sis @FloMasebe. She outdid herself playing The President in the The Republic 👏👏👏 She's a Legend indeed @Radio702— Rascal (@Rascal72641888) October 21, 2021
@FloMasebe so lovely hearing you hanging out with @TheRealClementM you are one of my evergreen favourite humans on earth love you lots— Karabo K. Kgoleng (@KaraboKgoleng) October 21, 2021
@TheRealClementM @Radio702 Dumedisa Sesi Flo hle o mmotse gore ke mo rata ka lerato La love♥️♥️♥️♥️— 🌈UncleBae(Molobedu) (@DavidGaffane) October 21, 2021
Mara sesi @ramichuene ke mood self hle😂😂😂 @TheRealClementM @Radio702 ke hwile😂😂😂 people here at work think I'm crazy😂😂😂— 🌈UncleBae(Molobedu) (@DavidGaffane) October 21, 2021
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Radio 702/ Zanele Zama
More from Local
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
Seifsa says wage agreement reached with striking Numsa steel sector workers
The strike by workers affiliated to Numsa entered its third week, with the union demanding an 8% salary hike.Read More
SIU: Mkhize challenge doesn't suspend implementation of Digital Vibes report
Former health Minister Zweli Mkhize wants the High Court in Johannesburg to review and set aside the findings and recommendations in the report which looks into the multi-million-rand tender awarded to Digital Vibes.Read More
Soweto protestors block roads with rocks, burning tyres over service delivery
Chris Hani Road is being affected on Thursday morning once again by communities angry over the lack of electricity in their neighbourhood. At the same time in Klipsruit Valley, residents are protesting over houses.Read More
If bill is passed companies who don't reduce emissions to pay higher carbon tax
Eds Systems Business Development head Eckart Zollner reflects on the new bill aimed at fast-tracking SA to be a greener economy.Read More
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.Read More
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair
The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race.Read More
'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022'
Consumer price inflation was slightly up in September at 5%. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ettienne le Roux, Chief Economist at RMB.Read More
Investigation into Robertsham substation fire to take a week or two - City Power
City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke says currently only four suburbs are without electricity.Read More
More from Entertainment
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
[WATCH] Elephant killing crocodile stalking its calf goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman stopping skateboarder gives inspiring words pulls at heartstrings
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] New sport alert: Balloon World Cup has everyone in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Unsympathetic boss getting text response he deserves goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane
Bongani Bingwa chats to the freshly minted Miss South Africa and Richards Bay-born queen on what it feels like to win.Read More
[WATCH] Teacher proposing to another teacher in front of class goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
Strange encounter with big canine helps remove man's fear of dogs
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More