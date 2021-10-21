Seifsa says wage agreement reached with striking Numsa steel sector workers
JOHANNESBURG - The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South Africa (Seifsa) said that it had reached a wage agreement in the sector.
The employer body has revised its wage offer to 6% from its original 4.4% proposal.
The strike by workers affiliated to Numsa entered its third week, with the union demanding an 8% salary hike.
Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said that an official announcement would be made later on Thursday.
"We held a special national executive committee meeting yesterday to debate that offer and to debate the future of the engineering strike. We will be outlining our position and our response to the media at 4pm."

This article first appeared on EWN : Seifsa says wage agreement reached with striking Numsa steel sector workers
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
