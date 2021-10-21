SADC's Ramaphosa sends envoys to eSwatini: 'It is time to intervene decisively'

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Disclosing your mental health challenges in the work place
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Marie Sebueng - Human Resource : Organizational Effectiveness Specialist
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - Car payment defaulters have their cars sold by the banks
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 16:20
UCT’s council approves plans for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng - Vice Chancellor at University of Cape Town
Today at 17:20
The petrol price and its impact on the cost of food
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thapelo Mohape, Spokesperson of Abahlali baseMjondolo
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alana Aylmer
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - How productive are you & why you should lose sleep over it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How should you invest for your children and grandchildren
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Florence Masebe: I still want to play a witch or down-and-out roles In this edition of Hanging Out with Clement, actress Florence Masebe talks about her childhood, career and how she overcame a shoo... 21 October 2021 11:54 AM
Seifsa says wage agreement reached with striking Numsa steel sector workers The strike by workers affiliated to Numsa entered its third week, with the union demanding an 8% salary hike. 21 October 2021 11:26 AM
View all Local
SADC's Ramaphosa sends envoys to eSwatini: 'It is time to intervene decisively' Amidst pro-democracy protests in the kingdom, former Cabinet minister Jeff Radebe says when Eswatini sneezes the whole of SADC wil... 21 October 2021 12:43 PM
Competition watchdog to hold public hearings on inclusivity of e-commerce sites Competition Commission chief economist James Hodge says the virtual hearings will happen from 2-19 November. 21 October 2021 8:09 AM
If bill is passed companies who don't reduce emissions to pay higher carbon tax Eds Systems Business Development head Eckart Zollner reflects on the new bill aimed at fast-tracking SA to be a greener economy. 21 October 2021 7:20 AM
View all Politics
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
View all Business
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Florence Masebe: I still want to play a witch or down-and-out roles In this edition of Hanging Out with Clement, actress Florence Masebe talks about her childhood, career and how she overcame a shoo... 21 October 2021 11:54 AM
[WATCH] Elephant killing crocodile stalking its calf goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 October 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
'There are Equatorial Guinea mercenaries in eSwatini doing the shooting' John Perlman speaks to Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele about the update in the country amid pro-democracy... 20 October 2021 5:03 PM
View all Africa
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

SADC's Ramaphosa sends envoys to eSwatini: 'It is time to intervene decisively'

21 October 2021 12:43 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
King Mswati
eSwatini
Kingdom of eSwatini
special envoy
Pro-Democracy Protest

Amidst pro-democracy protests in the kingdom, former Cabinet minister Jeff Radebe says when Eswatini sneezes the whole of SADC will catch a cold.

In his capacity as chair of South African Development Community (SADC) organ on politics, defence and security cooperation, President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed envoys to eSwatini following days of violence in the kingdom.

The envoy goes to the kingdom amid pro-democracy protests that led to over 80 people being injured.

Mandy Wiener chats to former Cabinet minister Jeff Radebe who is part of the envoys.

As the political situation in eSwatini is deteriorating at a very fast rate, so the president has sent us in order to help resolve the challenges that the people of eSwatini are facing at this present time.

Jeff Radebe, Former Cabinet minister

When eSwatinii is sneezing, the whole of SADC will catch a cold especially South Africa. The situation is concerning, that is why the president deemed it necessary that it is time to intervene and intervene decisively.

Jeff Radebe, Former Cabinet minister

He adds that a solution in the kingdom will ensure that everyone lives in peace and harmony.

Listen below to the full conversation:




21 October 2021 12:43 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
King Mswati
eSwatini
Kingdom of eSwatini
special envoy
Pro-Democracy Protest

More from Politics

Competition watchdog to hold public hearings on inclusivity of e-commerce sites

21 October 2021 8:09 AM

Competition Commission chief economist James Hodge says the virtual hearings will happen from 2-19 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If bill is passed companies who don't reduce emissions to pay higher carbon tax

21 October 2021 7:20 AM

Eds Systems Business Development head Eckart Zollner reflects on the new bill aimed at fast-tracking SA to be a greener economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month

20 October 2021 6:14 PM

The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Role of the ward councillor: 'What type of political elite do we want?

20 October 2021 5:28 PM

Wits School of Governance senior lecturer Dr Kagiso Pooe says we should get somebody who knows how the budget and budget system work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Report fake news about elections - IEC joins forces with social media networks

20 October 2021 1:26 PM

The commission and Media Monitering Africa have partnered with Google, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to curb disinformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: Who got the message right? Analysis of political TV ads

20 October 2021 11:05 AM

Communication strategist Jamie Mighti says it is common to attack your rival in marketing and all three TV adverts for the ANC, EFF and DA are interesting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mantshantsha launches crowdfunding appeal for legal cost to fight Koko

20 October 2021 7:18 AM

Eskom spokesperson says the stories he wrote were in the public interest and he is being sued in his personal capacity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi

19 October 2021 7:54 PM

Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zweli Mkhize asks court to set aside SIU findings into Digital Vibes matter

19 October 2021 6:39 PM

In court papers filed on 14 October in the High Court in Johannesburg, the former Health Minister said the SIU approached the matter with a predetermined outcome against him

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We have not failed, load shedding is even there in Europe - ANC

19 October 2021 11:45 AM

In this episode of the Local Government Elections series, African National Congress NEC member Dakota Legoete explains why citizens should vote for them in the upcoming elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SADC's Ramaphosa sends envoys to eSwatini: 'It is time to intervene decisively'

Politics

Competition watchdog to hold public hearings on inclusivity of e-commerce sites

Politics

The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place

Africa Lifestyle Entertainment Local

EWN Highlights

Radebe says SADC hoping to find lasting solution to Eswatini crisis

21 October 2021 12:57 PM

Eswatini nurses shot during protests: union

21 October 2021 12:06 PM

Seifsa says wage agreement reached with striking Numsa steel sector workers

21 October 2021 11:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA