SADC's Ramaphosa sends envoys to eSwatini: 'It is time to intervene decisively'
In his capacity as chair of South African Development Community (SADC) organ on politics, defence and security cooperation, President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed envoys to eSwatini following days of violence in the kingdom.
The envoy goes to the kingdom amid pro-democracy protests that led to over 80 people being injured.
Mandy Wiener chats to former Cabinet minister Jeff Radebe who is part of the envoys.
As the political situation in eSwatini is deteriorating at a very fast rate, so the president has sent us in order to help resolve the challenges that the people of eSwatini are facing at this present time.Jeff Radebe, Former Cabinet minister
When eSwatinii is sneezing, the whole of SADC will catch a cold especially South Africa. The situation is concerning, that is why the president deemed it necessary that it is time to intervene and intervene decisively.Jeff Radebe, Former Cabinet minister
He adds that a solution in the kingdom will ensure that everyone lives in peace and harmony.
Listen below to the full conversation:
