Workplace mandatory vaccination: Employers must do a risk assessment
There was mixed reaction gestation following the University of Cape Town (UCT) around vaccine mandate which has been adopted in principle.
UCT said that its council fully discussed the possibility of a mandatory vaccination policy and took into consideration a range of diverse views before making a decision to approve in principle a proposal on vaccination as a condition of campus access from next year.
Webber Wentzel senior associate in the employment and employee benefits practice Brett Abrahams has more.
The most important starting point is for people to realise that this is something that is happening and employers are entitled to consider the implementation of that mandatory vaccination policy. It is never going to be a blanket thing, the employers must consider a risk assessment.Brett Abrahams, Senior associate in the employment and employee benefits practice - Webber Wentzel
One will look at the business as a whole and in respect of each employee category decide whether and for what reason mandatory vaccination is appropriate. Consider what impact has Covid-19 had on the workplace and the ability of the business to run, the health and safety of their employees and also of contractors and service providers.Brett Abrahams, Senior associate in the employment and employee benefits practice - Webber Wentzel
No employer can simply make it a blanket standard that employees have to be vaccinated. Where employees object to it on medical or constitutional grounds that must be taken into account by an employer and where appropriate compromises have to be made.Brett Abrahams, Senior associate in the employment and employee benefits practice - Webber Wentzel
You can't force an employee to disclose their vaccination status. What we find happening in practice is that employers on a voluntary basis look to get employees to disclose their vaccination status. They need informed consent of the employees in order to disclose their medical information, and where it is disclosed the employer is obliged under POPI to ensure that information is stored in an appropriate manner and in compliance with POPI.Brett Abrahams, Senior associate in the employment and employee benefits practice - Webber Wentzel
What happens in practice is employers will ask employees to disclose and potentially when they refuse to treat them as unvaccinated.Brett Abrahams, Senior associate in the employment and employee benefits practice - Webber Wentzel
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_171758651_close-up-on-a-red-sign-in-the-window-of-a-shop-displaying-the-message-no-vaccine-no-entry-.html?vti=oakt2vpat3gjsnlwa6-1-1
More from Local
Apartment declined because of race: 'It is a criminal offence,' says expert
John Perlman speaks to UCT constitutional law professor Pierre de Vos about the Cape Town real estate agent who was suspended after declining a client based on his race.Read More
Former president Zuma lays criminal complaint against 'biased' prosecutor Downer
Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso gives updates from the Pietermaritzburg High Court.Read More
Why employees find it difficult to disclose their mental health conditions
Human resource organisational effectiveness specialist Marie Sebueng talks about mental health conditions in the workplace.Read More
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
Florence Masebe: I still want to play a witch or down-and-out roles
In this edition of Hanging Out with Clement, actress Florence Masebe talks about her childhood, career and how she overcame a shooting incident.Read More
Seifsa says wage agreement reached with striking Numsa steel sector workers
The strike by workers affiliated to Numsa entered its third week, with the union demanding an 8% salary hike.Read More
SIU: Mkhize challenge doesn't suspend implementation of Digital Vibes report
Former health Minister Zweli Mkhize wants the High Court in Johannesburg to review and set aside the findings and recommendations in the report which looks into the multi-million-rand tender awarded to Digital Vibes.Read More
Soweto protestors block roads with rocks, burning tyres over service delivery
Chris Hani Road is being affected on Thursday morning once again by communities angry over the lack of electricity in their neighbourhood. At the same time in Klipsruit Valley, residents are protesting over houses.Read More
If bill is passed companies who don't reduce emissions to pay higher carbon tax
Eds Systems Business Development head Eckart Zollner reflects on the new bill aimed at fast-tracking SA to be a greener economy.Read More