Former president Zuma lays criminal complaint against 'biased' prosecutor Downer
Former president Jacob Zuma has filed a criminal complaint against State prosecutor Billy Downer in Pietermaritzburg.
Zuma is awaiting a ruling on whether the advocate can be recused from his corruption trial related to the 1999 arms deal.
John Perlman speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso.
He is alleging that the state prosecutor in the matter is very biased against him and he wants him struck off from the case.Nhlanhla Mabaso, Reporter - Eyewitness News
The former president looked fit and didn't look like someone who is not fit to stand trial and sick.Nhlanhla Mabaso, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
