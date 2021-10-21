Former president Zuma lays criminal complaint against 'biased' prosecutor Downer

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 3/4 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:09 The Competition Commission to look at why certain online shops are dominating the e-commerce market The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission

Today at 18:12 ZOOM How the gender pay gap is affecting pension outcomes The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Vickie Lange - Head of Research, Best Practice and Academy at Alexander Forbes

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective

Today at 18:39 How municipalities can help aid SA's economy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Johann Kirsten - Director at Bureau for Economic Research

Today at 18:50 ZOOM Why hybrid events/experiences will become the new normal The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Alana Aylmer

Today at 19:08 SA's Business Rescue System has been recognized by a US Court as a viable working system The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus - How productive are you & why you should lose sleep over it The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

