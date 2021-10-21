Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Africa At A Glance:
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself

21 October 2021 8:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
investment portfolio
investing for your children
international portfolio

Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show
Image: pexels.com (Sebastian Voortman)

If you're in the fortunate position to be able to invest for future generations, there is valuable advice on The Money Show from Warren Ingram (Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director, Galileo Capital).

Investing for your children and grandchildren requires a different approach to investing for yourself and your retirement, notes Ingram.

RELATED: What to consider if you want to leave money to your children

More and more young people are grabbing opportunities to study or work abroad he says.

We should consider the future generations to be global citizens, and invest their money accordingly.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

If you're considering investing for children or grandchildren (for example if you're 46 years old) your time frame extends from 50 years to potentially a hundred years.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

This extended time frame opens up a range of new possibilities and also a range of new risks to think about, says Ingram.

Time horizon - how long you invest your money for - dictates how much risk you can take with your money.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

If your time horizon is 50 years... what you're really trying to do is make sure that your capital for those generations will grow. That means you can take significantly more risk - you're not worrying about the short-term which in this instance is 10 or 20 years.

Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Adviser and Executive Director - Galileo Capital

Listen to Ingram's practical advice in the audio clip below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself




