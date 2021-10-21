Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
The Competition Commission to look at why certain online shops are dominating the e-commerce market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Hodge - Chief economist at Competition Commission
Today at 18:12
ZOOM How the gender pay gap is affecting pension outcomes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vickie Lange - Head of Research, Best Practice and Academy at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
How municipalities can help aid SA's economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Johann Kirsten - Director at Bureau for Economic Research
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Why hybrid events/experiences will become the new normal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alana Aylmer
Today at 19:08
SA's Business Rescue System has been recognized by a US Court as a viable working system
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Eric Levenstein - Director at Werksmans Attorneys
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - How productive are you & why you should lose sleep over it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How should you invest for your children and grandchildren
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Apartment declined because of race: 'It is a criminal offence,' says expert John Perlman speaks to UCT constitutional law professor Pierre de Vos about the Cape Town real estate agent who was suspended afte... 21 October 2021 5:22 PM
Former president Zuma lays criminal complaint against 'biased' prosecutor Downer Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso gives updates from the Pietermaritzburg High Court. 21 October 2021 4:34 PM
Why employees find it difficult to disclose their mental health conditions Human resource organisational effectiveness specialist Marie Sebueng talks about mental health conditions in the workplace. 21 October 2021 3:41 PM
SADC's Ramaphosa sends envoys to eSwatini: 'It is time to intervene decisively' Amidst pro-democracy protests in the kingdom, former Cabinet minister Jeff Radebe says when Eswatini sneezes the whole of SADC wil... 21 October 2021 12:43 PM
Competition watchdog to hold public hearings on inclusivity of e-commerce sites Competition Commission chief economist James Hodge says the virtual hearings will happen from 2-19 November. 21 October 2021 8:09 AM
If bill is passed companies who don't reduce emissions to pay higher carbon tax Eds Systems Business Development head Eckart Zollner reflects on the new bill aimed at fast-tracking SA to be a greener economy. 21 October 2021 7:20 AM
Seifsa says wage agreement reached with striking Numsa steel sector workers The strike by workers affiliated to Numsa entered its third week, with the union demanding an 8% salary hike. 21 October 2021 11:26 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Florence Masebe: I still want to play a witch or down-and-out roles In this edition of Hanging Out with Clement, actress Florence Masebe talks about her childhood, career and how she overcame a shoo... 21 October 2021 11:54 AM
[WATCH] Elephant killing crocodile stalking its calf goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 October 2021 8:25 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe's richest men The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
'There are Equatorial Guinea mercenaries in eSwatini doing the shooting' John Perlman speaks to Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele about the update in the country amid pro-democracy... 20 October 2021 5:03 PM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
Apartment declined because of race: 'It is a criminal offence,' says expert

21 October 2021 5:22 PM
by Zanele Zama
Property
rental
unfair discrimination

John Perlman speaks to UCT constitutional law professor Pierre de Vos about the Cape Town real estate agent who was suspended after declining a client based on his race.

Live real Estate has suspended one of its agents, Gabriella Johnson after a potential client took to Twitter to compliant about being unfairly discriminated against.

Twitter user Pol Osei tweeted screenshots of his conversation with the agent about a 12-month lease and the agent Osei that the landlord is "race-specific".

John Perlman speaks to UCT Constitutional law professor Pierre de Vos about whether this is illegal or not.

The Rental Housing Act says if you a landowner or an estate agent rents out a property, you cannot unfairly discriminate against anybody on the basis of race or on any other grounds. If you do, it is a criminal offence.

Pierre de Vos, Constitutional law professor - UCT

There is the Equality Act which also prohibits the private parties from discriminating unfairly and that is not a criminal offence and it is easier to prove than a criminal offence but in both cases, it is clearly prohibited by the law.

Pierre de Vos, Constitutional law professor - UCT

Read the tweets below:

Listen to the full interview below:




Former president Zuma lays criminal complaint against 'biased' prosecutor Downer

21 October 2021 4:34 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso gives updates from the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Why employees find it difficult to disclose their mental health conditions

21 October 2021 3:41 PM

Human resource organisational effectiveness specialist Marie Sebueng talks about mental health conditions in the workplace.

Workplace mandatory vaccination: Employers must do a risk assessment

21 October 2021 1:32 PM

Webber Wentzel senior associate Brett Abrahams says where employees object to vaccination on medical or constitutional grounds that must be taken into account.

The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place

21 October 2021 11:57 AM

The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.

Florence Masebe: I still want to play a witch or down-and-out roles

21 October 2021 11:54 AM

In this edition of Hanging Out with Clement, actress Florence Masebe talks about her childhood, career and how she overcame a shooting incident.

Seifsa says wage agreement reached with striking Numsa steel sector workers

21 October 2021 11:26 AM

The strike by workers affiliated to Numsa entered its third week, with the union demanding an 8% salary hike.

SIU: Mkhize challenge doesn't suspend implementation of Digital Vibes report

21 October 2021 9:37 AM

Former health Minister Zweli Mkhize wants the High Court in Johannesburg to review and set aside the findings and recommendations in the report which looks into the multi-million-rand tender awarded to Digital Vibes.

Soweto protestors block roads with rocks, burning tyres over service delivery

21 October 2021 8:27 AM

Chris Hani Road is being affected on Thursday morning once again by communities angry over the lack of electricity in their neighbourhood. At the same time in Klipsruit Valley, residents are protesting over houses.

If bill is passed companies who don't reduce emissions to pay higher carbon tax

21 October 2021 7:20 AM

Eds Systems Business Development head Eckart Zollner reflects on the new bill aimed at fast-tracking SA to be a greener economy.

Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable'

20 October 2021 8:56 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show.

