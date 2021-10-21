Apartment declined because of race: 'It is a criminal offence,' says expert
Live real Estate has suspended one of its agents, Gabriella Johnson after a potential client took to Twitter to compliant about being unfairly discriminated against.
Twitter user Pol Osei tweeted screenshots of his conversation with the agent about a 12-month lease and the agent Osei that the landlord is "race-specific".
John Perlman speaks to UCT Constitutional law professor Pierre de Vos about whether this is illegal or not.
The Rental Housing Act says if you a landowner or an estate agent rents out a property, you cannot unfairly discriminate against anybody on the basis of race or on any other grounds. If you do, it is a criminal offence.Pierre de Vos, Constitutional law professor - UCT
There is the Equality Act which also prohibits the private parties from discriminating unfairly and that is not a criminal offence and it is easier to prove than a criminal offence but in both cases, it is clearly prohibited by the law.Pierre de Vos, Constitutional law professor - UCT
Read the tweets below:
"Hey let's casually ignore the constitution today" #racism #SouthAfrica This is one of your employees @tysonprop_cpt pic.twitter.com/hxbWoQzZKh— Pol Osei (@pol_osei) October 19, 2021
Listen to the full interview below:
