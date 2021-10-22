Young councillor candidate: ANC speaks to young people, believes in them





One of the African National Congress (ANC) youngest ward councillor candidate, Boitumelo Thage has set her sights on dislodging the Democratic Alliance in her ward.

The 25-year-old Tshwane resident says she believes skills development and training will solve the problem of high youth unemployment in her area.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Thage and finds out what she is running for the ANC.

I think the ANC currently speaks to young people if you look at it closely. They have also selected young people to be ward councillor candidates. Boitumelo Thage, Tshwane ward councillor candidate - ANC

I think 25% of the councillor candidates are young people under the age of 35 which speaks to the generational mission and speaks to the idea that the ANC believes in young people. Boitumelo Thage, Tshwane ward councillor candidate - ANC

Thage says the young people in her ward are educated and skilled, they should be provided with funding from the NYDA.

