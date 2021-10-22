Young councillor candidate: ANC speaks to young people, believes in them
One of the African National Congress (ANC) youngest ward councillor candidate, Boitumelo Thage has set her sights on dislodging the Democratic Alliance in her ward.
The 25-year-old Tshwane resident says she believes skills development and training will solve the problem of high youth unemployment in her area.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Thage and finds out what she is running for the ANC.
I think the ANC currently speaks to young people if you look at it closely. They have also selected young people to be ward councillor candidates.Boitumelo Thage, Tshwane ward councillor candidate - ANC
I think 25% of the councillor candidates are young people under the age of 35 which speaks to the generational mission and speaks to the idea that the ANC believes in young people.Boitumelo Thage, Tshwane ward councillor candidate - ANC
Thage says the young people in her ward are educated and skilled, they should be provided with funding from the NYDA.
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Politics
'Small political parties have kingmaker power in municipal elections'
Ray White speaks to political analyst Susan Booysen about the power of small political parties in the upcoming local government elections.Read More
'Local government is extensively broken, yet key to our economic development'
The Money Show talks fixing our dysfunctional municipalities with the Bureau for Economic Research's Prof. Johann Kirsten.Read More
SADC's Ramaphosa sends envoys to eSwatini: 'It is time to intervene decisively'
Amidst pro-democracy protests in the kingdom, former Cabinet minister Jeff Radebe says when Eswatini sneezes the whole of SADC will catch a cold.Read More
Competition watchdog to hold public hearings on inclusivity of e-commerce sites
Competition Commission chief economist James Hodge says the virtual hearings will happen from 2-19 November.Read More
If bill is passed companies who don't reduce emissions to pay higher carbon tax
Eds Systems Business Development head Eckart Zollner reflects on the new bill aimed at fast-tracking SA to be a greener economy.Read More
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month
The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol.Read More
Role of the ward councillor: 'What type of political elite do we want?
Wits School of Governance senior lecturer Dr Kagiso Pooe says we should get somebody who knows how the budget and budget system work.Read More
Report fake news about elections - IEC joins forces with social media networks
The commission and Media Monitering Africa have partnered with Google, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to curb disinformation.Read More
LISTEN: Who got the message right? Analysis of political TV ads
Communication strategist Jamie Mighti says it is common to attack your rival in marketing and all three TV adverts for the ANC, EFF and DA are interesting.Read More