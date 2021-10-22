'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history'
Southern African Development Community (SADC) has deployed envoys to Eswatini following months of pro-democracy unrest.
The latest protest saw one person being killed and at least 80 people wounded by security forces.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa the People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of 2008.
We are on a brink of something dramatic in our history. The police and soldiers are roaming the streets indiscriminately shooting and killing unarmed civilians. It's been this situation in the last three months, it's not getting any better.Wandile Dludlu, Secretary-General - People's United Democratic Movement
RELATED: SADC's Ramaphosa sends envoys to eSwatini: 'It is time to intervene decisively'
People have been arrested and tortured under the guise and the use of this legislation. It has been widely criticised by Amnesty International.Wandile Dludlu, Secretary-General - People's United Democratic Movement
We are calling for the democratisation of our country and the transfer of power from the monarchy to constitutional multi-party order.Wandile Dludlu, Secretary-General - People's United Democratic Movement
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166479910_eswatini-flag-waving-on-the-wind-in-front-of-sun.html
More from Africa
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place
The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702.Read More
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic
Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group).Read More
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month
The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol.Read More
'There are Equatorial Guinea mercenaries in eSwatini doing the shooting'
John Perlman speaks to Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele about the update in the country amid pro-democracy protests.Read More
Your money can benefit South African small businesses
Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too much for micro enterprises to overcome.Read More
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world
Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu.Read More
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa
Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery.Read More
Life courtesy of vaccines: The biggest driver of Africa's economic recovery
COVID-19 vaccination programs will likely be the single biggest driver of economic recovery in Africa over the next 24 months.Read More
Are incentives key to getting South Africans to vaccinate?
Spurring the COVID-19 vaccination uptake amongst South Africa’s vaccine hesitant groups could lie in the provision of incentives.Read More