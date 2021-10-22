'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history'





Southern African Development Community (SADC) has deployed envoys to Eswatini following months of pro-democracy unrest.

The latest protest saw one person being killed and at least 80 people wounded by security forces.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa the People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of 2008.

We are on a brink of something dramatic in our history. The police and soldiers are roaming the streets indiscriminately shooting and killing unarmed civilians. It's been this situation in the last three months, it's not getting any better. Wandile Dludlu, Secretary-General - People's United Democratic Movement

People have been arrested and tortured under the guise and the use of this legislation. It has been widely criticised by Amnesty International. Wandile Dludlu, Secretary-General - People's United Democratic Movement

We are calling for the democratisation of our country and the transfer of power from the monarchy to constitutional multi-party order. Wandile Dludlu, Secretary-General - People's United Democratic Movement

