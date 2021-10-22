Alec Baldwin fatally shoots cinematographer on set with prop gun





US actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun that killed a cinematographer and wounded a director on a film set.

US law enforcement said on Thursday that no charges have been filed over the incident and investigations are ongoing with witness interviews taking place.

In a statement, the sheriff in Santa Fe said Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin.

Hutchins, 42, was transported to hospital by helicopter but died of her wounds, while Souza, 48, was taken by ambulance and is receiving treatment.

The incident happened on the set of Rust in the southwestern US state