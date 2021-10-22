WATCH: Adele reveals her most prized possession is Celine Dion's chewed gum
Adele is back with her latest single 'Easy on Me'. In promotion of the single and the upcoming album, she took part in Vogue's 73 Questions series.
Answering the questions, Adele revealed that her most prized possession is singer Celine Dion’s chewed gum.
Watch the full interview below:r
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
