WATCH: Mila Kunis shares her 'greatest parenting fails'
Actress Mila Kunis has opened up about disagreeing with her husband Ashton Kutcher about her parenting choices.
During one of The Ellen DeGeneres Show segments “Mom Confessions,” Kunis opened up about her experiences of raising two children and her greatest parenting fails.
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
