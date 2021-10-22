Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes
South Africa has a gender pay gap of between 23% and 35%, according to the International Labour Organization.
The average global gender pay gap is about 20%.
The gender pay gap refers to the difference in wages between men and women for work of equal value.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes about how the gender pay gap is affecting pension outcomes (scroll up to listen – skip to 4:17).
They also discussed in detail the 2021 Global Pension Index Report which ranked South Africa's pension system 31st in the world.
The world's best pensions systems are those of Iceland, the Netherlands and Denmark.
There’s an extension of the gender wage gap. We’re seeing a gender pension gap as well. Women have shorter careers, normally due to care responsibilities… It’s reducing their lifetime income, and hence it follows them through into retirement.Vickie Lange, Alexander Forbes
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_116264941_attractive-blond-woman-standing-daydreaming-as-she-stands-resting-her-arms-and-chin-on-a-wooden-bann.html
More from MyMoney Online
Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas
Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".Read More
Get a good income from your investments – despite low interest rates
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance advisor Warren Ingram.Read More
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital.Read More
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much
Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink.Read More
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection
Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services.Read More
How investing a third of everything I earned changed my life, forever
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews "supersaver" Julia, as he does once every year in July.Read More
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital.Read More
Momentum releases online will generator - and it's free
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeffrey Wiseman, CEO at Momentum Trust.Read More
Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".Read More