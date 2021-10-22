When do jokes move from being funny to being offensive in stand-up comedy?





A controversial special by the stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle, has led to Netflix staff staging a walkout.

In his hour-long special The Closer, Chappelle deals primarily with criticism leveled against him by the LGBTQIA+ community over the years.

The special sparked outrage as he made jokes about the trans community which others found offensive.

Is anything off limits in the comedy world?

Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion with comedians Kagiso Lediga , Nina Hastie and Gilli Apter as well as columnist Malaika Mahlatsi.

I watched the special, I counted three laughs out loud, but I did a lot of thinking afterwards. Nina Hastie, Comedian

Apter says watching the special brought a lot of thoughts, as in the special Chappelle poses theories and if you are going to pose theories, you will be judged based on the theories.

I loved it, I watched it without expectation and I was shocked by many things. I thought is was better than his last special where he tried to tackle a lot of the same issues. Apart from the issues, he made me laugh and I laughed a lot. Kagiso Lediga, Comedian

Mahlatsi believes it is very dangerous and a toxic idea that when people are made uncomfortable by jokes, the immediate response is that they should be canceled.

I don't believe he is transphobic, I believe that he is asking us questions that are uncomfortable about intersectional politics and the cognitive ligaments that happens when it comes to responses we have on jokes around the transgender community as opposed to jokes about every other marginalised community. Malaika Mahlatsi, Columnist

Listen below to the full conversation: