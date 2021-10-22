It hurt when our concerts in Germany were cancelled because of COVID-19 - Pumeza





South African International opera star, Pumeza Matshikiza will be presenting a special solo concert on 02 November 2021 at the Roodepoort Theatre, Johannesburg. This concert will be an excellent treat for all music lovers who’ve been deprived of live music because of the pandemic. This is an opportunity to hear top of South Africa’s operatic talent singing a stunning selection of opera arias and traditional South African songs. Pumeza Matshikiza will be accompanied by Paul Ferreira on the piano.

The performance starts at 19:30 sharp and tickets are only R180.00 and R340.00 for two. Patrons are encouraged to book seats online to avoid disappointment as seating is limited, please visit www.roodepoorttheatre.com or call 011 673 1357 come join us on 02 November as we delight in a once-in-a-lifetime performance.

All Covid-19 regulations are observed, there will be a post for sanitising, and everyone is advised to wear a mask.

Pumeza tells Azania Mosaka more on #702Unplugged.

I am back in South Africa. I am in Joburg at the moment. When I was in hospital for three weeks, that did not affect my lungs but my liver a bit. Pumeza Matshikiza. Musician

I am still based in Berlin, Germany. When Covid-19 hit it was like a dream. We were getting emails that concerts were cancelled. There are heartaches, it happens. But in Germany life has gone back to normal. Pumeza Matshikiza, Musician

Opera turns to be subdued, so it is difficult to get back after that [do no other genres]. For the solo concert, I am also going to do Spanish and Italian songs, they have an African flair. Pumeza Matshikiza, Musician

