Engineering strike: R300-milliom lost in wages because of no-work no-pay rule





The three-week National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) engineering strike has finally come to an end. There has been an agreement on a 6 percent wage increase for three years in the metal and engineering sector.

Workers downed tools earlier this month, demanding an 8 percent salary hike.

There were scenes of violence during the strike, which Numsa condemned.

To take a look at the effects of the strike and the way forward, Ray White speaks to Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) CEO Lucio Trentini.

Today would have been day 14 of the three-week strike and the damage was and is significant. We have lost in excess of R300-million in lost wages because of the no-work no-pay rule that workers incurred. Our industry has lost in excess of half a billion rand, probably closer to R600-million in lost revenue to the sector, a sector that is key to the government's economic recovery plan and a sector that government looks at to create jobs in the future. Lucio Trentini, CEO - Seifisa

We will recover, we are a sector that is resilient. We've shown over the years, notwithstanding what has come our way. We face it, we dealt with it and put it behind us and we move on. Lucio Trentini, CEO - Seifisa

