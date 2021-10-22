Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Pumeza Matshikiza - South African Soprano
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Pumeza Matshikiza - South African Soprano
Today at 15:10
EWN: Judgment expected in Ndlovu murder case
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
EWN: Public Protector report on service delivery
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:50
How Investec was a player in the world’s largest tax fraud
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg
Today at 16:10
Electoral court rules against ActionSA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Michael Beaumont, National chairperson of Action SA
Today at 16:50
Cannabis industry to train doctors to integrate Cannibis products for treatment
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Carmen James, Integrative medical doctor and health coach
Today at 18:12
President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with SA entrepreneurs to hear how they can be best supported
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keet Van Zyl - Founding partner at VC firm and Knife Capital
Today at 18:18
Kevin McCallum on how he rode the Epic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin McCallum - Sports writer and Cyclist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Meyer Von Wielligh
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Meyer - Co-founder at Meyer Von Wielligh
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Engineering strike: R300-milliom lost in wages because of no-work no-pay rule

22 October 2021 1:23 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Strike
Numsa secures wage deal
Lucio Trentini
Phakamile Hlubi-Majola
Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa)
National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)

Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa CEO Lucio Trentini says the industry has lost about R600-million.

The three-week National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) engineering strike has finally come to an end. There has been an agreement on a 6 percent wage increase for three years in the metal and engineering sector.

Workers downed tools earlier this month, demanding an 8 percent salary hike.

There were scenes of violence during the strike, which Numsa condemned.

To take a look at the effects of the strike and the way forward, Ray White speaks to Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa (Seifsa) CEO Lucio Trentini.

Today would have been day 14 of the three-week strike and the damage was and is significant. We have lost in excess of R300-million in lost wages because of the no-work no-pay rule that workers incurred. Our industry has lost in excess of half a billion rand, probably closer to R600-million in lost revenue to the sector, a sector that is key to the government's economic recovery plan and a sector that government looks at to create jobs in the future.

Lucio Trentini, CEO - Seifisa

We will recover, we are a sector that is resilient. We've shown over the years, notwithstanding what has come our way. We face it, we dealt with it and put it behind us and we move on.

Lucio Trentini, CEO - Seifisa

Listen below for the full interview




