'Small political parties have kingmaker power in municipal elections'

The 2021 elections have seen an increase in small political parties and independent candidates.

Ray White, standing in for Mandy Wiener, speaks to political analyst Susan Booysen.

The small parties have the kingmaker power and they can do a lot if they are prepared to go in a principled way with policy commitment they can really do a lot. Susan Booysen, Political analyst

