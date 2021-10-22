'Small political parties have kingmaker power in municipal elections'
With nine days to go before the local government election, political parties are out and about campaigning.
The 2021 elections have seen an increase in small political parties and independent candidates.
Ray White, standing in for Mandy Wiener, speaks to political analyst Susan Booysen.
The small parties have the kingmaker power and they can do a lot if they are prepared to go in a principled way with policy commitment they can really do a lot.Susan Booysen, Political analyst
We have seen small political parties who have been kingmakers and have been able to bargain for their communities and make sure specific services are delivered.Susan Booysen, Political analyst
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Politics
Young councillor candidate: ANC speaks to young people, believes in them
Bongani Bingwa speaks to the ANC's youngest councillor candidate Boitumelo Thage about why people in her ward in Tshwane should vote for her.Read More
'Local government is extensively broken, yet key to our economic development'
The Money Show talks fixing our dysfunctional municipalities with the Bureau for Economic Research's Prof. Johann Kirsten.Read More
SADC's Ramaphosa sends envoys to eSwatini: 'It is time to intervene decisively'
Amidst pro-democracy protests in the kingdom, former Cabinet minister Jeff Radebe says when Eswatini sneezes the whole of SADC will catch a cold.Read More
Competition watchdog to hold public hearings on inclusivity of e-commerce sites
Competition Commission chief economist James Hodge says the virtual hearings will happen from 2-19 November.Read More
If bill is passed companies who don't reduce emissions to pay higher carbon tax
Eds Systems Business Development head Eckart Zollner reflects on the new bill aimed at fast-tracking SA to be a greener economy.Read More
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month
The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol.Read More
Role of the ward councillor: 'What type of political elite do we want?
Wits School of Governance senior lecturer Dr Kagiso Pooe says we should get somebody who knows how the budget and budget system work.Read More
Report fake news about elections - IEC joins forces with social media networks
The commission and Media Monitering Africa have partnered with Google, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to curb disinformation.Read More
LISTEN: Who got the message right? Analysis of political TV ads
Communication strategist Jamie Mighti says it is common to attack your rival in marketing and all three TV adverts for the ANC, EFF and DA are interesting.Read More