ActionSA loses court bid to have IEC place its name on ballot papers
JOHANNESBURG - The Electoral Court has dismissed ActionSA’s application to have the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)’s decision to omit its name from the ward ballot paper declared unconstitutional and unlawful.
The court issued the order on Friday after the hearing on Thursday, with reasons to be provided at a later stage.
ActionSA had argued that the absence of its name on the ballot paper would confuse voters as the final ballot only contains the party’s logo.
The IEC ,on the other hand, stated that the party selected not to fill in details on the part of the registration form requiring an abbreviation and only had itself to blame for the mishap.
The judgment likely comes as a relief for the IEC which is pressed for time ahead of the 1 November local government elections.
This article first appeared on EWN : ActionSA loses court bid to have IEC place its name on ballot papers
