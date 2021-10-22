I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele





Award-winning radio host, entrepreneur and TV presenter who recently hosted one of the biggest shows in South Africa MissSA2021, Anele Mdoda reflects on the things that she failed at on The Upside of Failure.

RELATED: To be in broadcasting you have to be interesting and interested - Anele Mdoda

Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Mdoda says people don't realise that people fail more than they succeed.

People see you on Celebrity Game Night, The Oscars or you hear me on 947 and you think that the world is my oyster. No, I constantly get turned down for jobs. I just got turned down for a job last week. Anele Mdoda, Host - AneleAndTheClub

She cites one of her failures as not being accepted to study law at Wits University.

I wanted to study law at Wits, my best friend Sinomtha Linda, who is now head of legal at Sanral, she made it. But I didn't and I went to Tuks and that is where I discovered broadcasting. Anele Mdoda, Host - AneleAndTheClub

She adds that her path wouldn't have been the same had she gotten into law school.

Mdoda says she doesn't get insulted by being asked to audition.

Listen below to the full conversation: