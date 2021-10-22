Court finds insurance fraudster Nomia Ndlovu guilty on six counts of murder





Former police officer and insurance fraudster Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu has been found guilty of all six counts of murder on Friday.

Judge Rumarumo Monama handed down the judgment at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

While handing down the judgment, Monama said the former Tembisa police officer was arrogant and non-responsive at times during cross examination.

Her arrogance and non-responsiveness enabled the State to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, the judge added.

Speaking to John Perlman on the Afternoon Drive, Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says the judge took over four hours to hand down the judgment.

The judge found Nomia Ndlovu guilty of killing six of her relatives including her sister, her partner and nephew, between 2012 and 2018. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

She has been found guilty of defeating the ends of justice, defrauding insurance companies of over R1.4 million.

Ndlovu has also been convicted of the attempted murder of her mother, Kubheka reports.

