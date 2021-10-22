Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with Aubrey Choene, owner of The Obriani retail chain
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Aubrey Choene - Owner at The Obriani Retail Chain
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - 77 year old Baba Linda Twala, philanthropist and Alex Community Leader.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
uBaba Linda Twala - Philanthropist and Alex Community Leader
Lawrence Ruele
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Seminar to train doctors to integrate cannabis products for treatment Integrative medical doctor and health coach Dr Carmen James says the training has been put together as an online course and a two-... 22 October 2021 5:24 PM
Court finds insurance fraudster Nomia Ndlovu guilty on six counts of murder Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says Ndlovu has also been convicted of the attempted murder of her mother. 22 October 2021 4:19 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane finds maladministration in Sassa food parcel procurement Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze weighs in on the different reports by the Public Protector's office regarding service deliv... 22 October 2021 4:37 PM
ActionSA loses court bid to have IEC place its name on ballot papers The court issued the order on Friday after the hearing on Thursday, with reasons to be provided at a later stage. 22 October 2021 1:54 PM
'Small political parties have kingmaker power in municipal elections' Ray White speaks to political analyst Susan Booysen about the power of small political parties in the upcoming local government el... 22 October 2021 1:52 PM
View all Politics
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Mila Kunis shares her 'greatest parenting fails' Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2021 9:35 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
View all Sport
It hurt when our concerts in Germany were cancelled because of COVID-19 - Pumeza The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unpulgged that for the solo concert at the Roodepoort Theatre she is also going to do Spani... 22 October 2021 2:59 PM
When do jokes move from being funny to being offensive in stand-up comedy? Clement Manyathela facilitates a discussion on the controversial stand-up comedy show by Dave Chappelle. 22 October 2021 11:53 AM
WATCH: Adele reveals her most prized possession is Celine Dion's chewed gum Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 October 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
View all Africa
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Seminar to train doctors to integrate cannabis products for treatment

22 October 2021 5:24 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
cannabis
Cheeba Cannabis Academy
Dr Carmen James
Medical Professional Cannabis

Integrative medical doctor and health coach Dr Carmen James says the training has been put together as an online course and a two-day in-person seminar.

The Cheeba Cannabis Academy, powered by Cheeba Africa, has partnered with Carol’s Oil to launch a "first-in-Africa" Medical Cannabis Roadshow. The two-day educational event for medical and healthcare professionals will be presented in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town during November 2021.

It has been added as a practical component to complement the Academy’s existing Medical Professional Cannabis online courses.

Medical practitioners will also gain insights into the long history of medical cannabis, the current legal framework in South Africa and what medical cannabis can and can’t do for their patients.

Durban-based Dr Carmen James, an integrative medical doctor and health coach, is another presenter at the upcoming Medical Cannabis Roadshow who will be sharing her expertise on the human endocannabinoid system.

She tells John Perlman more on Afternoon Drive.

It is the very first medical cannabis training that has been put together as an online course together with this two-day in-person seminar. Basically we have healthcare professionals and anybody who is an active healthcare practitioner, doctors, nurses etc. They could register for the course and complete 20 hours of online and self-study and then have an opportunity to come and meet with some of us and other lecturers for an in-person full-on education about cannabis.

Dr Carmen James, Integrative medical doctor and health coach

Pain is one of them, together with inflammation. There are a number of other applications, for example, we can use it in people who are experiencing anxiety, depression. We have seen other applications, especially in neurology. We have seen some of the most remarkable results when it comes to treating epilepsy.

Dr Carmen James, Integrative medical doctor and health coach

We're really gonna go into things like how to source the appropriate cannabis products, how to know that the products you're getting are good and can be used for therapeutic benefit. We're going into a lot of biology, the science ...

Dr Carmen James, Integrative medical doctor and health coach

Listen below for the full interview...




22 October 2021 5:24 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
cannabis
Cheeba Cannabis Academy
Dr Carmen James
Medical Professional Cannabis

More from Local

Court finds insurance fraudster Nomia Ndlovu guilty on six counts of murder

22 October 2021 4:19 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says Ndlovu has also been convicted of the attempted murder of her mother.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele

22 October 2021 3:00 PM

AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ActionSA loses court bid to have IEC place its name on ballot papers

22 October 2021 1:54 PM

The court issued the order on Friday after the hearing on Thursday, with reasons to be provided at a later stage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Engineering strike: R300-milliom lost in wages because of no-work no-pay rule

22 October 2021 1:23 PM

Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa CEO Lucio Trentini says the industry has lost about R600-million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean?

21 October 2021 8:23 PM

Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dominance of Takealot among issues to be investigated by Competition Commission

21 October 2021 6:49 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to James Hodge about the Competition Commission's online market inquiry - public hearings set for November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Apartment declined because of race: 'It is a criminal offence,' says expert

21 October 2021 5:22 PM

John Perlman speaks to UCT constitutional law professor Pierre de Vos about the Cape Town real estate agent who was suspended after declining a client based on his race.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former president Zuma lays criminal complaint against 'biased' prosecutor Downer

21 October 2021 4:34 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nhlanhla Mabaso gives updates from the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why employees find it difficult to disclose their mental health conditions

21 October 2021 3:41 PM

Human resource organisational effectiveness specialist Marie Sebueng talks about mental health conditions in the workplace.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Workplace mandatory vaccination: Employers must do a risk assessment

21 October 2021 1:32 PM

Webber Wentzel senior associate Brett Abrahams says where employees object to vaccination on medical or constitutional grounds that must be taken into account.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Mkhwebane finds maladministration in Sassa food parcel procurement

Politics

Seminar to train doctors to integrate cannabis products for treatment

Local

Court finds insurance fraudster Nomia Ndlovu guilty on six counts of murder

Local

EWN Highlights

Motlanthe: ‘Vote for the ANC and all your disputes will be attended to’

22 October 2021 8:01 PM

PP: Undue delay by auditing regulator in tackling ‘Please Call Me’ complaint

22 October 2021 7:56 PM

DA confident it will get two seats to take over uMngeni Municipality

22 October 2021 7:50 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA