Seminar to train doctors to integrate cannabis products for treatment
The Cheeba Cannabis Academy, powered by Cheeba Africa, has partnered with Carol’s Oil to launch a "first-in-Africa" Medical Cannabis Roadshow. The two-day educational event for medical and healthcare professionals will be presented in Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town during November 2021.
It has been added as a practical component to complement the Academy’s existing Medical Professional Cannabis online courses.
Medical practitioners will also gain insights into the long history of medical cannabis, the current legal framework in South Africa and what medical cannabis can and can’t do for their patients.
Durban-based Dr Carmen James, an integrative medical doctor and health coach, is another presenter at the upcoming Medical Cannabis Roadshow who will be sharing her expertise on the human endocannabinoid system.
She tells John Perlman more on Afternoon Drive.
It is the very first medical cannabis training that has been put together as an online course together with this two-day in-person seminar. Basically we have healthcare professionals and anybody who is an active healthcare practitioner, doctors, nurses etc. They could register for the course and complete 20 hours of online and self-study and then have an opportunity to come and meet with some of us and other lecturers for an in-person full-on education about cannabis.Dr Carmen James, Integrative medical doctor and health coach
Pain is one of them, together with inflammation. There are a number of other applications, for example, we can use it in people who are experiencing anxiety, depression. We have seen other applications, especially in neurology. We have seen some of the most remarkable results when it comes to treating epilepsy.Dr Carmen James, Integrative medical doctor and health coach
We're really gonna go into things like how to source the appropriate cannabis products, how to know that the products you're getting are good and can be used for therapeutic benefit. We're going into a lot of biology, the science ...Dr Carmen James, Integrative medical doctor and health coach
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51000085_indoor-marijuana-bud-under-lights-this-image-shows-the-warm-lights-needed-to-cultivate-marijuana-.html
