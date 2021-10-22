Mkhwebane finds maladministration in Sassa food parcel procurement
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Friday released a series of reports that all have to do with service delivery.
John Perlman chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze who says reports were mostly on service delivery and governance.
He adds that one report was an investigation into allegations of undue delay and maladministration by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in the procurement of services to distribute food parcels in six provinces.
This complaint was brought by Advocate Paul Hofman who made allegations that Sassa had advertised a tender for the appointment for a new service provider for food parcels but that tender was canceled.Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen below to the full interview:
Source : @EWNTraffic/Twitter
