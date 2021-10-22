Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Profile Interview with Aubrey Choene, owner of The Obriani retail chain
South Africans Doing Great Things - 77 year old Baba Linda Twala, philanthropist and Alex Community Leader.
Voices and Choices
Mkhwebane finds maladministration in Sassa food parcel procurement

22 October 2021 4:37 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
SASSA
Public Protector
Municipalities
Service delivery

Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze weighs in on the different reports by the Public Protector's office regarding service delivery and governance.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Friday released a series of reports that all have to do with service delivery.

John Perlman chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze who says reports were mostly on service delivery and governance.

He adds that one report was an investigation into allegations of undue delay and maladministration by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) in the procurement of services to distribute food parcels in six provinces.

This complaint was brought by Advocate Paul Hofman who made allegations that Sassa had advertised a tender for the appointment for a new service provider for food parcels but that tender was canceled.

Babalo Ndenze, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen below to the full interview:




