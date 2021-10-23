Herman Mashaba adamant 'ActionSA never made a mistake'
The Electoral Court has ruled against ActionSA’s application to include the party’s full name on the ballot papers ahead of the elections next month.
The court said the reasons for its judgement will be given at a later stage.
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) argued that it was the party’s fault, as it failed to submit an abbreviated name when it first registered as a party.
ActionSA president Herman Mashaba reacts to the ruling.
We don't have a problem with the PR councillor. On the PR councillor ballot, ActionSA's name is there. The only problem is the ward candidates, that is where they only have the name of the ward councillor.Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA
We are dealing in a political environment where ActionSA is a big threat.Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA
ActionSA never made a mistake. We are 100% sure we never made a mistake. The court has never pronounced their reasons.Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA
