Shocking fuel price increase predicted
Motorists are bracing themselves for a hefty fuel increase.
The Automobile Association (AA) is predicting a 99 cents per litre rise in the petrol price, with diesel and illuminating paraffin expected to be higher by a whopping R1.42 a litre.
Nickolaus Bauer speaks to motoring expert Ernest Page about this.
This is going to affect our goods and services and I do think this is going to be a massive problem for the Consumer Act. At R20 a litre, I am literally shaking my head. R20 a litre seems extremely excessive.Ernest Page, Motoring Expert
Page says to avoid using too much fuel, motorists can try driving less and avoiding traffic.
Make sure the route is planned. Avoid getting lost and getting stuck in traffic.Ernest Page, Motoring expert
Please note the AA South Africa does not regulate or adjust fuel prices in SA, which is done by the @DMRE_ZA. The AA provides an outlook of local fuel price movements based on publicly available data to inform consumers of impending changes and has no involvement in the process.— AA South Africa (@AASouthAfrica) October 18, 2021
Listen to the full interview:
